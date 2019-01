Released late in 2018, the power collaboration between arguably the year's biggest artist in Burna Boy and another who was a major revelation and pioneer of the now famous Zanku dance, Zlatan delivered a hit anthem that is spreading like wild fire on the streets.

The accompanying visuals is one that has been long anticipated and the duo did not disappoint in this vibrant flick that features plenty of Zanku dancing.

The video was shot by Prodigeezy.