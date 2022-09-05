Details: This was revealed in a post by the Headies Academy via its official social media accounts after they failed to present the award during the ceremony.
Burna Boy wins Best Male Artist & Best African Act at the 2022 Headies Awards
Nigerian Grammy award-winning megastar Burna Boy has won the Best Male Artist and the Best African Act at the 2022 Headies Award.
The 15th Headies Award held on Sunday, 5th September 2022 in Atlanta USA with several Nigerian superstars attending the awards.
Nominated for the African Artist of the Year award were the Nigerian trio of Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid, South Africa's Black Coffee, Soolking from Algeria, Aya Nakamura from Mali, and Diamond Platinumz from Tanzania.
Burna Boy was able to fend off competition from Wizkid, Davido, Flavour, Adekunle Gold, and Olamide to win the Male Artist of the Year.
