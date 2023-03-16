Burna Boy, Tems, Patoranking, Shatta Wale nominated for International Reggae & World Music Awards 2023

Nigerian Dancehall superstar Patoranking was nominated for Best African Dancehall act alongside Star Zee from Sierra Leone, Ghanaian stars Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, and Zimbabwe's Winky D.

The award is set to take place in Kingston, Jamaica on 7th May, 2023.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

SEE FULL NOMINATIONS LIST BELOW

1. Emperor of Reggae & World Music – Hon. Bob Marley Award for Entertainer of the Year

Koffee

Kabaka Pyramid

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shaggy

2. Peter Tosh Award for Recording Artist of the Year

Koffee

Masicka

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shaggy

Valiant

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Jacob Miller Award for Best Male Vocalist

Christopher Martin

Dexta Daps

Gramps Morgan

Romain Virgo

Tarrus Riley

4. Best Female Vocalist

Etana

Koffee

Lila Ike

Jada Kingdom

Queen Ifrika

5. Gregory Isaacs for Best Song- Sponsored by DSE (Downsound Entertainment)

ADVERTISEMENT

”Red Gold and Green” – Kabaka Pyramid ft. Damian Marley

“Bounce”- Ding Dong

“Woman Like You” – Gramps Morgan

“These Streets Know My Name” - DJ Khaled, ft. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer and Sizzla

“Go Down Deh “- Spice, Sean Paul, and Shaggy

6. Toots Hibbert Award for Best Album/CD- By MCGES (Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sports)

Kabaka Pyramid- The Kalling

Koffee - Gifted

Masicka - 438

Shenseea – Alpha

Spice - “Emancipated

7. Best Crossover Song

"Moments" - Masicka ft. Stefflon Don

"Likkle Miss" - Skeng ft Nicki Minaj

"Toni Ann Singh" - Burna Boy ft. Popcaan

"Bounce" - Ding Dong

"Clockwork" - Stefflon Don ft. Spice

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Best Gospel Song- Sponsored by “The Halls of Justice”- Hon. L. Priscilla Hall/Hon. Shelvin L.M. Hall (Black Sister Judges)

“If I have Faith” – Alaine

“The Reason” - Kevin Downswell

“Praising God” - Carlene Davis

“Beautiful Day (remix)” - Jermaine Edwards

“Dance Off” – DJ. Nicholas featuring Jason Mighty

9. Best EP (Extended Play) Recording

"The Ripple EFFX”- Alkaline

“Acoustic Gold”- Etana

“God N Gun”- Govana

“In Too Deep" - Kranium

"Celebrating Nina: A Reggae Tribute to Nina Simone” – Ghetto Youths International

10. U-Roy Award for Best Male Dancehall/Rap Artist

ADVERTISEMENT

Govana

Masicka

Popcaan

Skeng

Skillibeng

11. Best Female Dancehall/Rap Artist

Jada Kingdom

Koffee

Shenseea

Spice

Shaneil Muir

12. Best New Entertainer- - Sponsored by IRIE JAM

Brysco

Shaneil Muir

Valiant

Jahshii

Laa Lee

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Best Calypso/Soca Entertainer

Bunji Garlin

Kes The band

Machel Montano

Farmer Nappy

Patrice Roberts

14. Best Dancehall Stagecraft Entertainer - Sponsored by Onstage TV Winford Williams

Beenie Man

Dexta Daps

Masicka

Popcaan

Spice

15. Best Latin – Reggaeton Entertainer

ADVERTISEMENT

Bad Bunny – Puerto Rico

Daddy Yankee – Puerto Rico

Gloria “Goyo” Martínez - Columbia

Karol G – Columbia

Rauw Alejandro – Puerto Rico

16. Best African Dancehall Entertainer

Patoranking - Nigeria

Star Zee – Sierra Leone

Shatta Wale - Ghana

Stoneboy - Ghana

Winky D - Zimbabwe

17. Best Afrobeats Entertainer

Burna Boy – Nigeria

Diamond Platnumz -Tanzania

Eddy Kenzo – Uganda

Tems - Nigeria

Willy Paul - Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Best Collaborated Song (Reggae with R&B, Rap, Latin, etc.)

“Where We Come From” - DJ Khaled ft: Buju Banton, Bounty Killer and Capleton

“Moments” - Masicka ft. Stefflon Don

"Likkle Miss" - Skeng ft. Nicki Minaj

"Clockwork" – Stefflon Don ft. Spice

"Vroom" - The FaNaTix ( ft Koffee, Idris Elba, Lil Tjay, Davido, Moelogo)

19. Best Reggae Rock Entertainer

Stick Figure

Soja

The Elovaters

The Movement

Tropiidelic

20. Karl Mullings Award for Best Teen Entertainer (13-19 yrs. old)- Sponsored by Rebel Vibez

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Switch - (Ghanaian)

Kraff - (Jamaican)

Marksman – (Jamaican)

Rajah Wild – (Jamaican)

Kairo McLean - Canadian

21. Best Music Video

“Bounce” - Ding Dong

"Where You Come From”- DJ Khaled - Ft. Buju Banton, Capleton and Bounty Killer

“Woman Like You”- Gramps Morgan

“Next To Me” - Popcaan ft. Toni Ann Singh

“Switch It Up - Protoje ft. Koffee

22. Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer Untitled

Cherry Natural

Richie Innocent

Ras Takura

Wise Words

Yasus Afari

ADVERTISEMENT

23. Bunny Wailer Award for Most Cultural/Educational Entertainer

Damian Marley

Gramps Morgan

Mutabaruka

Tarrus Riley

Queen Ifrika

Sizzla

24. Dennis Brown Award for Most Promising Entertainer- Alpha Studios

Brysco

D’Yani

Moyann

Silk Boss

Stalk Ashley

25. Best Instrumentalist - Sponsored by 25th Century Radio

ADVERTISEMENT

Cat Coore

Dean Fraser

Bongo Herman

Sons of Mystro

Robbie Lyn

26. Best Sound System/DJ - Sponsored by Expressmedia-USA

Bass Odyssey

Dynamite

Innocent

King Addies

Stone Love

27. Most Outstanding Dance Group - Sponsored by Roc Factory

Afrozig

Dance XPressionz

North Coast Boyz

Ravers Claver

Xclusive Dancers

ADVERTISEMENT

28. Best Caribbean Entertainer- Sponsored by VP Records

Bennie Man

Dexta Daps

Machel Montano

Roody Roodboy

Sean Paul

29. Jean B. P. DuSable Award for Best Haitian Entertainer

Baky

Enposib

K-Dilak and Bedjine

Roody Roodboy

Rutshelle Guilliaune

30. Record Producer of the Year - Sponsored by Balloons by Jaki Jade

ADVERTISEMENT

Anju Blaxx

Damian Marley

Dunwell Productions

Notnice

Rvssian

31. Comedian of the Year

Ity and Fancy Cat

Christopher “Johhny” Daley

Julie Mango

Rohan Gunter

Twins of Twins

32. Concert of the Year- Sponsored by Dainjah Rus Rebel Muzik

Reggae Jam Festival

Reggae Rise Up Florida

Reggae Sumfest

Reggae Sundance

Rototom Sunsplash

ADVERTISEMENT