Burna Boy, Tems, Patoranking, Shatta Wale nominated for International Reggae & World Music Awards 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi
Burna Boy, Tems, Patoranking, Shatta Wale
Burna Boy, Tems, Patoranking, Shatta Wale

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy bagged two nominations. One for Best Cross over single single for his song 'Toni-Ann Singh' featuring Popcaan. The other is for the Best Afrobeats entertainer alongside Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania, Eddy Kenzo from Uganda, Nigerian international sensation Tems, and Willy Paul for Kenya.

Nigerian Dancehall superstar Patoranking was nominated for Best African Dancehall act alongside Star Zee from Sierra Leone, Ghanaian stars Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, and Zimbabwe's Winky D.

The award is set to take place in Kingston, Jamaica on 7th May, 2023.

IRAWMA-Awards 2023
IRAWMA-Awards 2023 Pulse Nigeria
SEE FULL NOMINATIONS LIST BELOW

1. Emperor of Reggae & World Music – Hon. Bob Marley Award for Entertainer of the Year

  • Koffee
  • Kabaka Pyramid
  • Popcaan
  • Sean Paul
  • Shaggy

2. Peter Tosh Award for Recording Artist of the Year

  • Koffee
  • Masicka
  • Popcaan
  • Sean Paul
  • Shaggy
  • Valiant
3. Jacob Miller Award for Best Male Vocalist

  • Christopher Martin
  • Dexta Daps
  • Gramps Morgan
  • Romain Virgo
  • Tarrus Riley

4. Best Female Vocalist

  • Etana
  • Koffee
  • Lila Ike
  • Jada Kingdom
  • Queen Ifrika

5. Gregory Isaacs for Best Song- Sponsored by DSE (Downsound Entertainment)

  • ”Red Gold and Green” – Kabaka Pyramid ft. Damian Marley
  • “Bounce”- Ding Dong
  • “Woman Like You” – Gramps Morgan
  • “These Streets Know My Name” - DJ Khaled, ft. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer and Sizzla
  • “Go Down Deh “- Spice, Sean Paul, and Shaggy

6. Toots Hibbert Award for Best Album/CD- By MCGES (Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sports)

  • Kabaka Pyramid- The Kalling
  • Koffee - Gifted
  • Masicka - 438
  • Shenseea – Alpha
  • Spice - “Emancipated

7. Best Crossover Song

  • "Moments" - Masicka ft. Stefflon Don
  • "Likkle Miss" - Skeng ft Nicki Minaj
  • "Toni Ann Singh" - Burna Boy ft. Popcaan
  • "Bounce" - Ding Dong
  • "Clockwork" - Stefflon Don ft. Spice
8. Best Gospel Song- Sponsored by “The Halls of Justice”- Hon. L. Priscilla Hall/Hon. Shelvin L.M. Hall (Black Sister Judges)

  • “If I have Faith” – Alaine
  • “The Reason” - Kevin Downswell
  • “Praising God” - Carlene Davis
  • “Beautiful Day (remix)” - Jermaine Edwards
  • “Dance Off” – DJ. Nicholas featuring Jason Mighty

9. Best EP (Extended Play) Recording

  • "The Ripple EFFX”- Alkaline
  • “Acoustic Gold”- Etana
  • “God N Gun”- Govana
  • “In Too Deep" - Kranium
  • "Celebrating Nina: A Reggae Tribute to Nina Simone” – Ghetto Youths International

10. U-Roy Award for Best Male Dancehall/Rap Artist

  • Govana
  • Masicka
  • Popcaan
  • Skeng
  • Skillibeng

11. Best Female Dancehall/Rap Artist

  • Jada Kingdom
  • Koffee
  • Shenseea
  • Spice
  • Shaneil Muir

12. Best New Entertainer- - Sponsored by IRIE JAM

  • Brysco
  • Shaneil Muir
  • Valiant
  • Jahshii
  • Laa Lee
13. Best Calypso/Soca Entertainer

  • Bunji Garlin
  • Kes The band
  • Machel Montano
  • Farmer Nappy
  • Patrice Roberts

14. Best Dancehall Stagecraft Entertainer - Sponsored by Onstage TV Winford Williams

  • Beenie Man
  • Dexta Daps
  • Masicka
  • Popcaan
  • Spice

15. Best Latin – Reggaeton Entertainer

  • Bad Bunny – Puerto Rico
  • Daddy Yankee – Puerto Rico
  • Gloria “Goyo” Martínez - Columbia
  • Karol G – Columbia
  • Rauw Alejandro – Puerto Rico

16. Best African Dancehall Entertainer

  • Patoranking - Nigeria
  • Star Zee – Sierra Leone
  • Shatta Wale - Ghana
  • Stoneboy - Ghana
  • Winky D - Zimbabwe

17. Best Afrobeats Entertainer

  • Burna Boy – Nigeria
  • Diamond Platnumz -Tanzania
  • Eddy Kenzo – Uganda
  • Tems - Nigeria
  • Willy Paul - Kenya
18. Best Collaborated Song (Reggae with R&B, Rap, Latin, etc.)

  • “Where We Come From” - DJ Khaled ft: Buju Banton, Bounty Killer and Capleton
  • “Moments” - Masicka ft. Stefflon Don
  • "Likkle Miss" - Skeng ft. Nicki Minaj
  • "Clockwork" – Stefflon Don ft. Spice
  • "Vroom" - The FaNaTix ( ft Koffee, Idris Elba, Lil Tjay, Davido, Moelogo)

19. Best Reggae Rock Entertainer

  • Stick Figure
  • Soja
  • The Elovaters
  • The Movement
  • Tropiidelic

20. Karl Mullings Award for Best Teen Entertainer (13-19 yrs. old)- Sponsored by Rebel Vibez

  • DJ Switch - (Ghanaian)
  • Kraff - (Jamaican)
  • Marksman – (Jamaican)
  • Rajah Wild – (Jamaican)
  • Kairo McLean - Canadian

21. Best Music Video

  • “Bounce” - Ding Dong
  • "Where You Come From”- DJ Khaled - Ft. Buju Banton, Capleton and Bounty Killer
  • “Woman Like You”- Gramps Morgan
  • “Next To Me” - Popcaan ft. Toni Ann Singh
  • “Switch It Up - Protoje ft. Koffee

22. Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer Untitled

  • Cherry Natural
  • Richie Innocent
  • Ras Takura
  • Wise Words
  • Yasus Afari
23. Bunny Wailer Award for Most Cultural/Educational Entertainer

  • Damian Marley
  • Gramps Morgan
  • Mutabaruka
  • Tarrus Riley
  • Queen Ifrika
  • Sizzla

24. Dennis Brown Award for Most Promising Entertainer- Alpha Studios

  • Brysco
  • D’Yani
  • Moyann
  • Silk Boss
  • Stalk Ashley

25. Best Instrumentalist - Sponsored by 25th Century Radio

  • Cat Coore
  • Dean Fraser
  • Bongo Herman
  • Sons of Mystro
  • Robbie Lyn

26. Best Sound System/DJ - Sponsored by Expressmedia-USA

  • Bass Odyssey
  • Dynamite
  • Innocent
  • King Addies
  • Stone Love

27. Most Outstanding Dance Group - Sponsored by Roc Factory

  • Afrozig
  • Dance XPressionz
  • North Coast Boyz
  • Ravers Claver
  • Xclusive Dancers
28. Best Caribbean Entertainer- Sponsored by VP Records

  • Bennie Man
  • Dexta Daps
  • Machel Montano
  • Roody Roodboy
  • Sean Paul

29. Jean B. P. DuSable Award for Best Haitian Entertainer

  • Baky
  • Enposib
  • K-Dilak and Bedjine
  • Roody Roodboy
  • Rutshelle Guilliaune

30. Record Producer of the Year - Sponsored by Balloons by Jaki Jade

  • Anju Blaxx
  • Damian Marley
  • Dunwell Productions
  • Notnice
  • Rvssian

31. Comedian of the Year

  • Ity and Fancy Cat
  • Christopher “Johhny” Daley
  • Julie Mango
  • Rohan Gunter
  • Twins of Twins

32. Concert of the Year- Sponsored by Dainjah Rus Rebel Muzik

  • Reggae Jam Festival
  • Reggae Rise Up Florida
  • Reggae Sumfest
  • Reggae Sundance
  • Rototom Sunsplash
You can vote for your favorites nominees here.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

