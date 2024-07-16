Burna Boy receives plaque for historic 2 billion UK streams

In another landmark feat, Burna Boy has become the first African artist to surpass 2 billion streams in the United Kingdom. The Grammy winner received the plaque backstage at Koko Camden in London where he performed at the surprise fifth-anniversary concert of his 2019 album 'African Giant' which album delivered hits songs 'On The Low,' 'Gbona,' Anybody'.

Receiving the plaque at the celebratory concert for his Grammy-nominated album 'African Giant' marks a full circle moment for Burna Boy the album was the project that cemented his superstar status after he gained international acclaim with his viral hit single 'YE'.

Burna Boy's 2 Billion Streams BRIT plaque comes off the back of receiving the plaque for 1 Billion streams just a month ago after his record-making sold-out concert at the London Stadium.

Burna Boy recently released his first single of 2024 titled 'Higher' where he expressed gratitude for his success and celebrated with those who matter to him in a music video that saw him take an emotional trip back to his hometown of Port Harcourt.