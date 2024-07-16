RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy receives plaque for historic 2 billion UK streams

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy became the first African artist to reach 2 billion streams in the United Kingdom.

Burna Boy receives plaque for historic 2 billion UK streams
Burna Boy receives plaque for historic 2 billion UK streams

Recommended articles

In another landmark feat, Burna Boy has become the first African artist to surpass 2 billion streams in the United Kingdom. The Grammy winner received the plaque backstage at Koko Camden in London where he performed at the surprise fifth-anniversary concert of his 2019 album 'African Giant' which album delivered hits songs 'On The Low,' 'Gbona,' Anybody'.

Receiving the plaque at the celebratory concert for his Grammy-nominated album 'African Giant' marks a full circle moment for Burna Boy the album was the project that cemented his superstar status after he gained international acclaim with his viral hit single 'YE'.

Burna Boy's 2 Billion Streams BRIT plaque comes off the back of receiving the plaque for 1 Billion streams just a month ago after his record-making sold-out concert at the London Stadium.

Burna Boy recently released his first single of 2024 titled 'Higher' where he expressed gratitude for his success and celebrated with those who matter to him in a music video that saw him take an emotional trip back to his hometown of Port Harcourt.

With his latest feat, Burna Boy consolidates his status as one of the biggest artists in the world whose music is breaking new grounds for African music.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr & Chris Martin deliver heartwarming rendition of 'Last Heartbreak Song'

Ayra Starr & Chris Martin deliver heartwarming rendition of 'Last Heartbreak Song'

Burna Boy receives plaque for historic 2 billion UK streams

Burna Boy receives plaque for historic 2 billion UK streams

Kunle Remi responds to critic telling him to keep his wife off social media

Kunle Remi responds to critic telling him to keep his wife off social media

Pastor Emmanuel Iren’s film 'What about Us?' makes ₦24 million in its first weekend

Pastor Emmanuel Iren’s film 'What about Us?' makes ₦24 million in its first weekend

Wizkid @ 34: 10 stellar records set by the Nigerian superstar musician

Wizkid @ 34: 10 stellar records set by the Nigerian superstar musician

There is nothing like 'African time' - Actress Kate Henshaw condemns lateness

There is nothing like 'African time' - Actress Kate Henshaw condemns lateness

BBNaija's Erica laments after her business class ticket gets downgraded to economy

BBNaija's Erica laments after her business class ticket gets downgraded to economy

Singer Simi reveals why she stopped being savage on Twitter

Singer Simi reveals why she stopped being savage on Twitter

A relationship can't work if only one person is invested in it - Simi

A relationship can't work if only one person is invested in it - Simi

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Rema shocks fans as he announces second album 'He Is' (Shina Collins)

Rema shocks fans as he announces second album 'He Is'

Davido rockets 'Ogechi' remix to the top of TurnTable Nigeria Top 100

Davido rockets 'Ogechi' remix to the top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Kanye West

American rapper Kanye West says he's retiring from music

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024