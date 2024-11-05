Boomplay introduces Hausa language to expand platform reach

Boomplay, Africa’s premier music streaming service with a large audience of young people, has introduced local languages to its platform, starting with Hausa, with the aim at expanding its reach and enhancing user experience for Hausa-speaking audiences across the continent.

Boomplay continues to strive for improved user experience on its platform by focusing on innovative features and relevant content for its users. The local languages introduced on the streaming platform will cater to the needs of Boomplay’s growing regional users.

Specifically with the introduction of the Hausa language, Boomplay is strategically targeting the over 80 million Hausa speakers in the West African region out of which northern Nigeria boasts of 50 million Hausa speakers.

Commenting on the introduction of the Hausa platform, Ibrahim O. Kadiri, General Manager for Boomplay Nigeria, shared that, “Introducing local languages particularly Hausa on Boomplay is well in line with our goal to expand to new and broader demographic and connect more music lovers to the content preferences they love.

Language holds a sentimental and cultural value to people and so by making our platform available in Hausa, we are not only acknowledging the linguistic diversity of our audience but also ensuring that our service is relevant and accessible to all. This development reflects our commitment to offering enhanced music streaming experience and content to every part of the African music community.”

The expansion is part of Boomplay’s strategy and commitment to providing inclusive and accessible music experiences to diverse segments of music lovers while promoting hyperlocal content. Users can activate the Hausa language under their profile settings when they click on a language.

The activation offers users a seamless and culturally relevant experience, featuring Hausa-language content, curated playlists, podcasts and user-friendly navigation.

