BNXN releases new single 'Sweet Tea (Aduke)'
Nigerian singing sensation BNXN formally called Buju has released his new single titled 'Sweet Tea (Aduke)'.
BNXN has finally released his anticipated single 'Sweet Tea (Aduke)' on which he samples Wyclef Jean's classic record 'Sweetest Girl' featuring Akon and Lil Wayne.
The mid-tempo love record comes off the back of the release of his 2023 singles 'Gwagwalada' and 'Pray' which are all expected to be in his upcoming debut album titled 'Sincerely, Benson' set to drop on October 5, 2023.
Since getting mainstream attention with the Zlatan-assisted single 'Testimony' in 2019, BNXN FKA Buju has become one of the fastest-rising artists in Nigerian music. He has also shown his talent across his two EPs 'Sorry I'm Late' and 'Bad Since '97'.
His stellar collaborations with artists like Wizkid, Ladipoe, and Pheelz has delivered hit record and established him as Afrobeats chorus master.
BNXN would be aiming to use his latest single 'Sweet Tea (Aduke)' to warm up listeners ahead of the release of his debut album.
