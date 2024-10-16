RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BNXN & Rema combine for vibrant hit record 'Fi Kan We Kan'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Two of Nigeria’s top Afrobeats pop stars, Bnxn and Rema have collaborated for the first time on a brand new single called “Fi Kan We Kan” released via EMPIRE.

Bnxn flows effortlessly through the first verse, showcasing his distinct sound while expressing frustration over wasted time and energy on trivial matters. He reinforces his deep belief in loyalty and brotherhood, stating, 'If you don’t say you're for me, it's no guarantee, I no fit say you be my padi.'

This sets the tone for the track, building momentum before Rema delivers a high-energy verse that takes the song to another level.

This track is poised to dominate the holiday season and will be followed by a video directed by award-winning filmmaker Meji Alabi.

“Fi Kan We Kan” follows his previous release “Phenomena” which arrived in high anticipation after Bnxn’s unprecedented joint album earlier this year with Ruger called 'RnB' which has 256 million streams to date.

This song marks another milestone for both artists who are among the stars leading Afrobeats global exportation.

This vibrant single will be accompanied by a music video directed by award-winning filmmaker Meji Alabi.

Listeners can expect “Fi Kan We Kan” to be the record that will soundtrack the upcoming Detty December festive season as BNXN aims to close the year on a high.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

