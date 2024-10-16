BNXN & Rema combine for vibrant hit record 'Fi Kan We Kan'

Bnxn flows effortlessly through the first verse, showcasing his distinct sound while expressing frustration over wasted time and energy on trivial matters. He reinforces his deep belief in loyalty and brotherhood, stating, 'If you don’t say you're for me, it's no guarantee, I no fit say you be my padi.'

This sets the tone for the track, building momentum before Rema delivers a high-energy verse that takes the song to another level.

This track is poised to dominate the holiday season and will be followed by a video directed by award-winning filmmaker Meji Alabi.

“Fi Kan We Kan” follows his previous release “Phenomena” which arrived in high anticipation after Bnxn’s unprecedented joint album earlier this year with Ruger called 'RnB' which has 256 million streams to date.

This song marks another milestone for both artists who are among the stars leading Afrobeats global exportation.

This vibrant single will be accompanied by a music video directed by award-winning filmmaker Meji Alabi.