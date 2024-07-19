Blaqbonez kicks off his Mr. Romantic era with new single 'Fire On Me'

Titled 'Fire On Me', the soulful anthem captures all the tapestries of a sizzling summer romance. On the single, Blaqbonez narrates a tale of passion and emotion punctuated by his irresistible melody and infectious rhythm.

What sets 'Fire On Me' apart is its embrace of love—a stark departure from Blaqbonez's earlier sonic personas which heralded a mission of anti-romance in albums like 'Young Preacher' and 'Sex Over Love.'

Through poignant lyrics and heartfelt vocals, the artist bares his soul, inviting audiences on a journey of vulnerability and intimacy.

To help find his better half, the Lagos-based rapper is offering the trip of a lifetime to one lucky suitor. Partnering with the Barbados Tourism Board, a competition winner will have the chance to join Blaqbonez for a holiday of a lifetime with an all-expenses paid trip to the luxury Caribbean island in search of love.

Blaqbonez delivered two top projects and unforgettable hit songs with his rich exploration of hedonism and anti-romance posturing that spanned nearly half a decade.