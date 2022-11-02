Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music from and inspired by soundtrack debuts globally - November 4th.

Rihanna’s lead single “Lift Me Up” makes history this week as it becomes the most-added song in U.S. radio history, amassing the most ever single day spins and the largest ever single day audience.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack features over 40 international artists recorded in Lagos, Nigeria, Mexico City, London and Los Angeles. Featured artists include Rihanna, Tems, Fireboy DML, OG DAYV Ft. Future, CKay Ft. PinkPantheress, E-40 and many more.

Ludwig Göransson, who has two Emmys®, two Grammys® and an Oscar® to his credit, composed and produced both the score and the original songs on the soundtrack. His extensive work producing artists (Childish Gambino, Adele, Haim, Justin Timberlake) as well as his work scoring films and TV series (Black Panther, Creed, The Mandalorian) made him uniquely qualified to helm both parts of the soundscape.

For their fourth cinematic collaboration, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Coogler and Göransson set out to create an innovative soundscape where Göransson says, “The songs and score are one.” The two artists have talked about this approach since their days attending USC Film School, and finally made it a reality with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Pulse Nigeria

In what became a massive labor of love, Göransson spent over 2500 hours recording the score and soundtrack – which involved six studios, across three continents and five countries. Over the course of the film, the audience will hear over 250 musicians, two orchestras, two choirs and over 40 vocalists.

Coogler was intimately involved in the creation of the music for the film, from co-writing lyrics on the Rihanna track “Lift Me Up” to suggesting the cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” performed by Nigerian singer/songwriter Tems and bridged together with Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” for the film’s instantly viral trailer.

Göransson said, “Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice. If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

Given the story is inspired by both Nigerian and Mesoamerican cultures, recording sessions were set up in both Lagos, Nigeria, and Mexico City, Mexico, as well as Abbey Road Studios in London. Producers worked with popular artists from Lagos including Tems, which has become a hotbed of musical innovation. In addition, emerging rappers and artists from Mexico City are featured on the soundtrack including rapper Pat Boy, who raps entirely in Mayan.

While in Mexico City, Göransson worked closely with music archeologist Alejandro Rojas to explore and research Mayan music. Instruments native to both Nigerian and Mesoamerican cultures were featured in the creation of the soundscape.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By tracklisting follows:

01. Lift Me Up Performed by Rihanna

02. Love & Loyalty (Believe) Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

03. Alone Performed by Burna Boy

04. No Woman No Cry Performed by Tems

05. Árboles Bajo El Mar Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia

06. Con La Brisa Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson

07. La Vida Performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40

08. Interlude Performed by Stormzy

09. Coming Back For You Performed by Fireboy DML

10. They Want It, But No Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe

11. Laayli' kuxa'ano'one Performed by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K'uj, All Mayan Winik

12. Limoncello Performed by OG DAYV featuring Future

13. Anya Mmiri Performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress

14. Wake Up Performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema

15. Pantera Performed by Alemán featuring Rema

16. Jele Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa

17. Inframundo Performed by Blue Rojo

18. No Digas Mi Nombre Performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush

19. Mi Pueblo Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s score album, composed by Göransson will be available on November 11, 2022.

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

