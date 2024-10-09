RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, 50 Cent, 7 other global stars who have performed in Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

Some of the world's greatest artists have performed in Nigeria.

Chris Brown recently became the latest American artist to sell out an iconic African venue as the Grammy-winning RnB star sold South Africa's biggest stadium in 2 hours.

Before Chris Brown, several global superstars have toured the African continent including in Nigeria.

In this article, we will revisit some of these historical concerts.

The Queen Bee has performed in several African countries including Nigeria in 2006 where she delivered an awe-inspiring rendition of the country's national anthem. She has also performed in Egypt, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

The Roc Nation boss was one of the stars who headlined the Thisday Music Festival in 2006 in Lagos Nigeria. The festival also had Beyonce, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Missy Elliot in the lineup.

Dancehall legend is one of the most influential foreign artists in Nigeria. He has collaborated with Nigerian star Timaya and more recently with Young Jonn. In 2009, he dazzled Nigerian fans at a Guinness Music concert.

In 20024, 50 Cent performed in Nigeria at the Star Jamz Festival where he dazzled fans with global hits from his album 'Get Rich Or Die Trying'. His time in Nigeria would create an unforgettable moment in Nigerian music folklore after a tussle with Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem.

The American rapper returned to Nigeria in 2007 for the Kora Award where he made up with Eedris Abdulkareem on stage.

Chris Brown is perhaps the most influential foreign artist in Afrobeats with his contributions to Nigerian music earning him a Headies award. The American singer performed in Nigeria in 2012 at the Eko Hotel.

American rapper Rick Ross is one of the most popular rappers in the world. In 2012, the rapper headlined a concert in Lagos where he shot a music video for his song 'Hold Me Back'. He returned in 2022 for another concert.

Grammy winner Cardi B had a swell time in her visit to Nigeria in 2019 which she capped off with a headline performance at the Livespot music festival.

In 2018, Multi-platinum selling North Carolina rapper J Cole performed in Lagos where he had fans singing his lyrics word for word.

In 2013, Access Bank brought Mariah Carey to Nigeria to perform at the Bank's end-of-the-year party. She was reportedly paid 200 million naira for the event which drew criticism from the US media and fans.

The legendary Stevie Wonder was one of the global stars who performed at the Festival for Art and Culture in 1977.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

