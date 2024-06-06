Azanti & Psycho YP let loose on the second volume of their joint album [Review]

Refusing to be boxed by a genre is not a subject of academic discourse as several Nigerian artists have made it. Rather, it's a matter of output driven by a desire to make music that clearly communicates the ability to transcend genre boundaries.

It's this range and desire to let loose that Nigerian talents Azanti and Psycho YP show on the second volume of their joint project.

Azanti and Psycho YP let loose as they explore Afropop, Amapiano, hip hop, funk, and Dance to craft an album that showcases the global contemporary influences while also staying in touch with the sensibilities of the Afrobeats audience without losing the signature cool kid music that drives their brand.

With the ability to mold melodies that seamlessly shapeshift across Afrobeats cuts, hip hip joints, and electrifying funk music, Azanti's versatility is his biggest strength and he finds a perfect partner in Psycho YP whose swaggering flows knows no genre limitation.

This smooth partnership and genre-defying brilliance shine all through the album which opens with an electrifying blend of RnB melodies and Trap flows of 'Don't Need Nobody' that as Azanti and Psycho YP convey the sentiments of emotional individuality with the smug air of nonchalance that's quintessential to cool kids.

Azanti's melodies seamlessly shapeshift with the demand of different productions and his knack for finding surprising pockets on songs makes him one hell of an exciting talent. His melodies charted a cause on the Jazz influenced record 'Somebody' where they play the lover boy and on the party starting 'Lekki Epe' where his flow is reminiscent of the legendary Wande Coal.

Psycho YP flows smoothly on 'Clear Road' where the adlibs borrow from Shallipopi's signature as they thump their chest in cool kid fashion with the Azanti, Thrill Max, and MUT4Y production making for a club banger graced by the vocals of Nigeria's famous hypeman and Dancer Poco Lee.

The desire to craft a multi-genre project that offers a diversifying listening experience sees Azanti and YP hit the brakes in track 5 'Breathe' to offer a sensual RnB cut alongside Malik Bawa who also produced the record. They trade their Afrobeats robes for a Funk and Dance cloak on 'I Know' where Azanti delivers smoothly. They bring the African percussions into funk music on 'Naija Funk' that shows Afrobeats' sonic malleability.

Psycho YP shows why he should rap more on Afrobeat's record on the log drums propelled '2 Hot 2 Handle'. Azanti shows some Wizkid influence on his flows on the groovy mid-tempo feel-good joint 'Low Down' with Tera Kora's production mirrors the blend of RnB, Swing, and Highlife strings that shaped the production of Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos'.

The RnB keys and hip hop melodies on 'Should've Been Here' bring the 10-track album to a satisfying end with Azanti and Psycho YP reminiscing on a love that should have been while maintaining the coolness that indicates no regrets.