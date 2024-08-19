ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr, Rema, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Lil Wayne perform at Afro Nation Detroit

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats stars wowed the audience in Afro Nation Detroit

On August 17 - 18, 2024, the popular Afrobeats music festival Afro Nation occurred in Detroit, USA.

Nigerian superstars Ayra Starr, Rema, Kizz Daniel, Adekunle Gold, and Asake were among the artists who performed at the sold-out event that had thousands of fans in attendance.

Ayra Starr dazzled fans with her performances of her hit singles along with songs from her new album 'The Year I Turned 21'.

Adekunle Gold and Kizz Daniel also treated the audience to a collection of their hit singles at the festival which has become a major player in the global exportation of Afrobeats.

Rema performed several of his hit singles including songs from his recently released sophomore album 'HEIS'. Asake also treated fans to a performance of his chart-topping records including songs from his just-released third album 'Lungu Boy'.

Afro Nation Detroit also had in attendance other artists including Jamaican singer Shenseea, Detroit rapper Kashdoll, and Grammy-winning superstar Lil Wayne who headlined the second date.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

