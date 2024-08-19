Ayra Starr, Rema, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Lil Wayne perform at Afro Nation Detroit

On August 17 - 18, 2024, the popular Afrobeats music festival Afro Nation occurred in Detroit, USA.

Nigerian superstars Ayra Starr, Rema, Kizz Daniel, Adekunle Gold, and Asake were among the artists who performed at the sold-out event that had thousands of fans in attendance.

Ayra Starr dazzled fans with her performances of her hit singles along with songs from her new album 'The Year I Turned 21'.

Adekunle Gold and Kizz Daniel also treated the audience to a collection of their hit singles at the festival which has become a major player in the global exportation of Afrobeats.

Rema performed several of his hit singles including songs from his recently released sophomore album 'HEIS'. Asake also treated fans to a performance of his chart-topping records including songs from his just-released third album 'Lungu Boy'.

