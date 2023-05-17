The sports category has moved to a new website.
Apple launches new concert discovery features on Apple Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music has released a new featured that helps users to easily find concerts

Apple Music expanded its curation efforts into live shows, introducing new concert discovery features on Apple Maps and Apple Music. Together, these new features celebrate the joy of live music, and give fans and artists more ways to connect.

On Maps, more than 40 new Guides, each expertly curated by Apple Music editors, highlight the best venues to experience live music in some of the world’s leading culture hubs. From landmark Viennese symphony halls to cutting-edge techno clubs in Brooklyn and Tokyo, these hand-picked selections — currently spanning over 10 cities — are all music fans need for an unforgettable night out.

Apple Music Guides also allow fans to browse venues’ upcoming shows directly from Maps through Shazam’s concert discovery module — part of a suite of features that Shazam introduced last spring, leveraging concert information from the world-renowned event recommendation and artist discovery platform Bandsintown.

On Apple Music, the brand-new Set Lists space shines a light on a selection of major tours, letting fans listen to set lists and read about the productions. For the first time on the app, fans will also be able to browse artists’ upcoming shows in their area by launching Shazam’s concert discovery module.

Availability

Apple Music Guides will be rolling out beginning today on Maps. Featured cities include Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City, and San Francisco in North America; Berlin, London, Paris, and Vienna in Europe; Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney in the Asia-Pacific region; and Mexico City in Latin America.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

