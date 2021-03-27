Details/Takeaway: Multiple Grammy award-winning singer, Angélique Kidjo, has released the stunning music video for 'Dignity' featuring African pop diva Yemi Alade.

The song is an homage to the protestors of the #EndSARS movement last year—Nigeria's call to an end to police brutality. Kidjo and Alade have come together a year later after successfully collaborating on the acclaimed smash 'Shekere.'

The "Dignity" music video is cinematic storytelling fitting for the message behind the Vtek produced song; and shows a bleak view of migrants working at a port who face being unfairly laid off.

"Many people think that police brutality only happens in America, but it's everywhere. This song is against brutality, but it's also about how we need to treat each other with dignity, treat nature with dignity, and treat ourselves with dignity. Because if we can't see the dignity that Mother Nature gave to all of us, then how can we walk tall?" Kidjo speaking on the duet and police brutality.

