Artist: Alpha Ojini

Song Title: Indaboskee

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: TBA

Date of release: April 29, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Alpha Ojini

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Prophet Odumeje has become something of a social media sensation. For a supposed anointed man of God, his performance skills and showmanship have created an unending trail of memes and gifs. Just one day ago, 'Indaboski' trended. That's one of the things he says whenever he's hailing himself on another one of his social media moments.

Other times, it's 'Liquid metal' or 'The Lion'or 'Bahose.' This song makes allusion to Odumeje's characteristics and intonation as well as his unique style of performing miracles. Just a day ago, Mr Eazi created a TikTok video off a viral Odumeje moment.

You can listen to the song below;