ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Adeayo Adebiyi

Senegalese-American music star Akon names Nigerians the smartest people on earth.

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth
Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Recommended articles

In a new interview with the popular music podcast "Drinking Champs", Akon shared stories about his early life in America, getting into car stealing, and becoming a music star.

During the interview, Akon talked about Africa, and during the conversation, he called Nigerians the smartest people on the continent. According to Akon, Nigeria is similar to New York City and Nigerians are the smartest people on the planet.

"This may be debatable but Nigerians are the smartest people on the planet...There's nobody smarter than the Nigerian," Akon said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The music star also pointed out that although some bad apples are using their intelligence in a bad way it doesn't take away from Nigerians being super smart.

Akon further shared that his favourite food is Jollof rice while pointing out the difference between Nigerian, Senegalese, Ghanaian, and Liberian Jollof Rice.

On his contributions to the international exportation of Afrobeats, Akon stated that he has been in Lagos as early as 2007 connecting with Nigerian music.

Listeners will recall that Akon famously collaborated with Nigerian megastar dup P-Square in 2012 for the remix of their hit single 'Chop My Money'. He also collaborated with Wizkid whom he also signed to his Konvict Music label.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single

Ebuka describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates

Ebuka describes qualities he looks for in 'BBNaija' housemates

Ebuka doesn't enjoy being famous, but he loves the benefits

Ebuka doesn't enjoy being famous, but he loves the benefits

Jude Okoye and his wife Ify mark their 9th wedding anniversary

Jude Okoye and his wife Ify mark their 9th wedding anniversary

Sophia Vergera and husband call it quits after 7 years of marriage

Sophia Vergera and husband call it quits after 7 years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly seperate after 2 years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly seperate after 2 years of marriage

Couples should be required to take a mental evaluation before marriage - Kaffy

Couples should be required to take a mental evaluation before marriage - Kaffy

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The full nomination list for the 2023 Headies Awards

Burna Boy, Rema, Ruger, Asake lead 2023 Headies nomination list [Full Nomination List]

Adekunle Gold reveals how Pharrell Williams changed his life

Pharrell Williams changed my life - Adekunle Gold

Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez nominated for 2023 Headies Next Rated category

Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez nominated for 2023 Headies Next Rated category

Sound Sultan's 'Reality CHQ' EP remains a timeless gift to Nigerians

Sound Sultan's posthumous EP remains a timeless gift to Nigerians