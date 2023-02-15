AKA's family announces date for the late rapper's burial procession

The announcement further revealed that a memorial will be held for the deceased rapper on Friday, 17th February 2023.

Readers will recall that Pulse posted the news of AKA's passing of who was shot on his birthday in Florida Durban on 10th February 2023. According to the police, his death is being investigated by the Kwazulu Natal ogranised crime division.

Until his death, AKA was one of the finest rappers in Africa with several hit singles and awards to his name. The obituary published by Pulse describes AKA as a Hip Hop enigma whose music and personality were unmistakable and his death is a great loss to the African music industry.