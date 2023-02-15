ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

AKA's family announces date for the late rapper's burial procession

Adeayo Adebiyi

The family of late South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes has announced the dates for the burial procession of the late rapper who died on February 10th, 2023.

AKA memorial
AKA memorial

Details: On Tuesday, 14th February 2023, AKA's family revealed in a post on the late rapper's official social media handles that he will be buried in a private ceremony on Saturday, 18th February 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The announcement further revealed that a memorial will be held for the deceased rapper on Friday, 17th February 2023.

Readers will recall that Pulse posted the news of AKA's passing of who was shot on his birthday in Florida Durban on 10th February 2023. According to the police, his death is being investigated by the Kwazulu Natal ogranised crime division.

Until his death, AKA was one of the finest rappers in Africa with several hit singles and awards to his name. The obituary published by Pulse describes AKA as a Hip Hop enigma whose music and personality were unmistakable and his death is a great loss to the African music industry.

The burial announcement revealed that AKA's father Mr. Tony Forbes has been appointed as the family spokesman regarding the death and burial of the late rapper.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Accelerate Plus is bringing the Drama!“Big Books of Lies Season 1 Book 1 - Unbrided

Accelerate Plus is bringing the Drama!“Big Books of Lies” Season 1 Book 1 - Unbrided

BBTitans: Mmeli, Jenni O predict possible winner

BBTitans: Mmeli, Jenni O predict possible winner

I wish I stayed longer, says Mmeli, evicted BBTitans housemate

I wish I stayed longer, says Mmeli, evicted BBTitans housemate

'BBTitans': Khosi and Thabang think a Yelisa ship could be sailing

'BBTitans': Khosi and Thabang think a Yelisa ship could be sailing

Valentine's Day: Davido's fans feed Nigerians on the street

Valentine's Day: Davido's fans feed Nigerians on the street

Valentine's Day: Annie Idibia celebrates 11 years of saying 'yes' to 2baba

Valentine's Day: Annie Idibia celebrates 11 years of saying 'yes' to 2baba

AKA's family announces date for the late rapper's burial procession

AKA's family announces date for the late rapper's burial procession

'BBTitans': Here's how the housemates spent Valentine's day

'BBTitans': Here's how the housemates spent Valentine's day

Valentine's Day: Nse Ikpe-Etim marks 10th wedding anniversary with her husband

Valentine's Day: Nse Ikpe-Etim marks 10th wedding anniversary with her husband

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Black Sherif win Soundcity MVP awards 2023 [See Full Winners List]

Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting (Instagram/Akaworldwide)

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Harry Styles, Beyonce, Burna Boy

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

Jay Z

Billboard, Vibe rank Jay Z as the greatest rapper of all time