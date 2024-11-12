RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Afrobeats star Reekado Banks embraces independence on new single 'Solo'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Reekado Banks, the celebrated Nigerian artist, triumphantly returns with his latest single, 'Solo'.

Afrobeats star Reekado Banks embraces independence on new single 'Solo'
Afrobeats star Reekado Banks embraces independence on new single 'Solo'

Recommended articles

'Solo' captures the essence of breaking free from toxic relationships and finding one's true self. Reekado sings about shedding negative influences and reclaiming his independence. The song is a powerful anthem of liberation, highlighting the excitement of embarking on a solo adventure around the world.

The lyrics, such as "I’m gonna see the sunrise for Panama / Go from Maldives to Bahamas," symbolize freedom, travel, and the joy of new experiences. Balancing memories of past challenges with a vision for future success, Reekado is driven to continue creating music that inspires. With lines like "This time / I'm flying solo / I don’t need no baggage," he emphasizes starting fresh and embracing independence.

“This song is all about embracing your journey and finding the courage to move on,” Reekado Banks shared. “I want my listeners to feel empowered and understand that true freedom comes from within.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For nearly a decade, Reekado Banks has established himself as one of Afrobeats' most reliable hitmakers with chart-topping records like 'Ozumba Mbadiwe'. His latest single which is now available on all streaming platforms continues this trend as he begins a new journey of embracing independence.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afrobeats star Reekado Banks embraces independence on new single 'Solo'

Afrobeats star Reekado Banks embraces independence on new single 'Solo'

Gospel singer Dare Melody recalls how his family frustrated his late wife

Gospel singer Dare Melody recalls how his family frustrated his late wife

Fairytales do come true - Actor Charles Okocha ties the knot with fiancé

Fairytales do come true - Actor Charles Okocha ties the knot with fiancé

Georgina Ibeh calls out actors' unprofessional demands in movie casting

Georgina Ibeh calls out actors' unprofessional demands in movie casting

Davido helps YG Marley get his first #1 song in Nigeria

Davido helps YG Marley get his first #1 song in Nigeria

Afolabi Olalekan’s ‘Freedom Way’ wins Jury Award at AFRRIFF

Afolabi Olalekan’s ‘Freedom Way’ wins Jury Award at AFRRIFF

Tems extends her record as the most certified Nigerian female artist in the US

Tems extends her record as the most certified Nigerian female artist in the US

Enioluwa reacts to question about why Nollywood uses the same actors

Enioluwa reacts to question about why Nollywood uses the same actors

This is what film awards and festivals mean for emerging filmmakers in Nigeria

This is what film awards and festivals mean for emerging filmmakers in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 things to expect from Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo'

5 things to expect from Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo'

Fave takes center stage as Spotify EQUAL artist

Fave takes center stage as Spotify EQUAL artist

Yemi Alade's genre mastery is brave and exciting to see. [Spotify]

Here are 10 throwback songs of Yemi Alade that show her incredible range

Sean Paul teams up with Bella Shmurda for 'Bring It (Naija Version)'

Sean Paul teams up with Bella Shmurda for 'Bring It (Naija Version)'