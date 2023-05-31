Reminisce pays homage to Juju legend in exciting new single 'Shina Peters'

The song promises an exhilarating and lively experience for listeners, immersing them in the anticipation of the weekend and the euphoria of a good time.

'Shina Peters' encapsulates the essence of celebration and joy, showcasing the incredible talents of Reminisce and Mohbad.

The track is adorned with catchy lines that resonate deeply with the audience, with Mohbad's clever proclamation, "I'm not a prophet but I can see the future," and Reminisce's relatable lyrics, "Battery getting low and time don dey go, dealer no pick up, my boys dey for club." These memorable moments ensure that the song lingers in the minds of fans long after they've finished listening.

Bringing together modern Nigerian sounds with influences from the revered juju genre, 'Shina Peters' creates an irresistible and lively atmosphere.

The fusion of contemporary beats and traditional elements pays homage to Shina Peters while introducing his iconic style to a new generation of music enthusiasts.