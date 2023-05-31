The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Reminisce pays homage to Juju legend in exciting new single 'Shina Peters'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian artists Reminisce and Mohbad have joined forces to deliver an exciting single titled 'Shina Peters.'

Reminisce pays homage to Juju legend in exciting new single 'Shina Peters'
Reminisce pays homage to Juju legend in exciting new single 'Shina Peters'

Recommended articles

The song promises an exhilarating and lively experience for listeners, immersing them in the anticipation of the weekend and the euphoria of a good time.

'Shina Peters' encapsulates the essence of celebration and joy, showcasing the incredible talents of Reminisce and Mohbad.

The track is adorned with catchy lines that resonate deeply with the audience, with Mohbad's clever proclamation, "I'm not a prophet but I can see the future," and Reminisce's relatable lyrics, "Battery getting low and time don dey go, dealer no pick up, my boys dey for club." These memorable moments ensure that the song lingers in the minds of fans long after they've finished listening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bringing together modern Nigerian sounds with influences from the revered juju genre, 'Shina Peters' creates an irresistible and lively atmosphere.

The fusion of contemporary beats and traditional elements pays homage to Shina Peters while introducing his iconic style to a new generation of music enthusiasts.

'Shina Peters' is out on all streaming platforms and fans can enjoy Reminisce and Mohbad's undeniable chemistry on this track lay the foundation for an unforgettable musical experience.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apple Music curate Afrobeats playlist inspired by 'Ted Lasso’s' Sam Obisanya

Apple Music curate Afrobeats playlist inspired by 'Ted Lasso’s' Sam Obisanya

Reminisce pays homage to Juju legend in exciting new single 'Shina Peters'

Reminisce pays homage to Juju legend in exciting new single 'Shina Peters'

Wizkid to feature in Marvel's 'Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack

Wizkid to feature in Marvel's 'Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack

Teddy A shares heartwarming details of proposal to Bambam

Teddy A shares heartwarming details of proposal to Bambam

Odumodu Blvck's 'Dog Eat Dog II' debuts at No. 1 on Apple Music Alternative Chart

Odumodu Blvck's 'Dog Eat Dog II' debuts at No. 1 on Apple Music Alternative Chart

Mercy Aigbe offers empowering words, prayers for a new Nigeria

Mercy Aigbe offers empowering words, prayers for a new Nigeria

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

Gen Zs are the biggest streamers of Spotify's Mellow Playlists

AY confronts trolls after accepting national award

AY confronts trolls after accepting national award

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Wizkid thrills fans with captivating performance in Afronation Miami

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian actor Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Why is Lil Durk popular in Nigeria?

Why is Lil Durk popular in Nigeria?

Odumodu Blvck turns down request to perform at APC's Renewed Hope Concert

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted in music video shoot together

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot