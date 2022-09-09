Artist: Mádé Kuti
Grammy-nominated Afrobeat star Mádé Kuti drops new single 'Stand Tall'
Sensational Grammy-nominated Afrobeat Mádé Kuti has dropped a new single he calls 'Stand Tall'.
Song Title: Stand Tall
Genre: Afrobeat
Date of Release: September 9, 2022
Producer: GMK, Mádé Kuti, Sodi Marciszewer
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 19 seconds
Features: None
Label: PTKF
Details/Takeaway: Mádé Kuti is the hugely talented grandson of the Great Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Mádé has made a name for himself as a hugely talented artist whose music offers gratification as well as didacticism. His latest single 'Stand Tall' inspires listeners to rise above challenges and put mind over matter.
