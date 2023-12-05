ADVERTISEMENT
Afrobeat sensation, Davido to headline BWUFEST 2 on December 27, 2023

This year’s edition is creating a buzz as Davido, often called OBO, gears up to deliver a sensational performance. With a string of chart-topping hits, he's captured the hearts of music enthusiasts across Nigeria.

Achievas Entertainment Limited, the organisers, are back with a bigger and better festival in 2023. Expect top-notch performances, surprise artists, and exceptional DJs. Chiori Daniel Cole and Paul Cole Chiori, top executives at Achievas Entertainment, are committed to making this event unforgettable. They promise a show that will surpass expectations and become the talk of the town.

Sponsorship and partnership opportunities are available for both corporate and individual brands. Tickets are conveniently accessible through the Landmark Citizen App, www.bearwithusfest.com

Davido's rise in the music industry, from his debut single "Back When" in May 2011 to recent chart-toppers like "Dami Duro," "Aye," "Skelewu," "Overseas," and "Gobe," have solidified his status as a global music icon.

His latest album, "Timeless," released on March 31, 2023, through Davido Music Worldwide, Columbia Records, and Sony Music Entertainment, has elevated him to new heights in the global music scene.

Prepare for an extraordinary musical experience at BWUFEST 2 with Davido on December 27. Don't miss out on the most anticipated music festival in Nigeria.

Table Reservations and sponsorship: +2348060605050, +2347054483191

