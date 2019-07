Earlier today, Nigerian superstar became the toast of social media after his classy performance at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

A few moments ago, he released the track list for his album, 'African Giant' which will be released on July 26, 2019.

The album features acts like features Future, YG, Darmian Marley, Jorja Smith, M.anifest, Angelique Kidjo and so forth.

You can check the track list below;

In the early hours of Wednesday, July 24, 2019, a listening party was held for the album.