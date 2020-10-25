On Saturday, British Grammy winner, Adele Adkins had her maiden performance as host of American late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show, Saturday Night Live.

It was one of her first major appearances since her incredible weight loss. While she has always been absolutely beautiful, her weight loss has made a few people take note of just how beautiful she really is and my God, did she step on necks! She was supported by popular faces like H.E.R and Maya Rudolph.

Here are some of our favorite moments from the night;

Highlights;

The end;

What is Saturday Night Live?

Popularly called SNL, it is an American late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. Each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest, who usually delivers the opening monologue and performs in sketches with the cast as with featured performances by a musical guest.