Addy Awofisayo becomes Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube and YouTube Music

In 2018, she joined YouTube as Manager of Content Partnerships for Africa from CBS, where she Head of Business Development, Content Partnerships and Acquisitions. She held that position till March 2020, when she was promoted to Head of Content Partnerships for Sub-Saharan Africa.

A position she held till she assumed her new role. Over the past two years, Awofisayo has been pivotal to the growth of YouTube and YouTube Music in Africa. She was also key to the launch of YouTube Music in Nigeria, circa Q1 2020.

Over the past two years, she has been on Pulse Nigeria's list of the most powerful women in Nigerian entertainment.

Pulse discovered Awofisayo's new career update after she posted about YouTube's new new program, Mzansi: Music to Heal, a program that aims to use music to unite people in South Africa.

YouTube will be supporting four grassroots organizations to grow the music ecosystem in their communities. They will also receive mentoring from top artists and music professionals, Busiswa, Nadia Nakai, Oskido and Siya Metane.

A follow-up to her page, led to the discovery of her new career update.

After graduating from the University of Virginia, with a Bachelor of Science in commerce, Awofisayo held positions at PWC, Goldman Sachs and two positions at Microsoft, between 2007 and 2011. She then worked for the Clinton Foundation and Discovery Inc before joining CBS.

She also holds a Masters' Degree from Harvard University.