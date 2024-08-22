D'banj extends his legacy with 'The Entertainer: D'Sequel' [Review]

When D'banj released his magnum opus 'The Entertainer' in 2008, it was a testament to his unrivaled status as a compelling showman whose music and swagger marked a high point for the commercialisation of Nigerian music.

With 'Entertainer', D'banj delivered a hit-filled album that combined era-defining Afrobeats elements with cultural and foreign influences to conceptualised part of the grounded identity of what would become Afrobeats.

It's this rush of nostalgia for his hitmaking prowess, versatility, dynamism, and a celebration of his legacy that shapes the sequel of his 2008 classic 'Entertainer'.

Pulse Nigeria

The fine details that paint a vivid picture of D'banj's compelling showmanship are recreated on 'The Entertainer: D'Sequel' while also offering a refreshing touch that brings his myth and legend closer to a new generation.

D'banj's entrance into the Nigerian music industry was marked by his trademark harmonica on the hit single 'Tongolo'. So it's only poetically fitting that the first track of his legacy album is opened by the vibrant and nostalgic notes 'Tongolo'.

The record which is one of 5 songs co-written by Nigerian music legend Olamide Baddo reflects the support he enjoys from a crop of Nigerian superstars Phyno and Grammy winner Burna Boy who cheer for and celebrate the legend who eagerly lent his talent and superstar profile at the height of his powers.

When D'banj reflects on his two-decade-long career on 'Yours Truly' featuring Phyno and on 'Since 04', it's with the swagger and chest-thumping of a hitmaker whose music defined an era.

D'banj's smooth wordplay on the mid-tempo 'Peaky Blinders' and his Afrobeats flow on the Konto bounce of 'Healer' featuring the hitmaking songwriter Peruzzi rolls back the years to the hit records with which he dominated the scene.

One of Africa's most dynamic showmen, at the height of his powers, D'banj took bold steps to collaborate with global stars like Snoop Dogg and Kanye West in an ambitious and daring exportation of Nigerian pop music.

His status as a global star shines on this album for which he recruits African music legends like Awilo Longomba with whom he rolled back the years on the log drum punctuated 'Kala'. Senegalese legend Youssou N'Dour and The Voice finalist Chechi Sarai joined him on reflective African folk music fusion 'Worthy'. Global star Akon, who played a role in Afrobeats' earliest global exportation makes a full circle moment on 'Koko' remix.

On 'I AM LEGEND,' D'banj shows the versatility with which he delivered classic verses like Burna Boy's 'Won Da Mo'. On the Drill fusion, he celebrates his status as a legend and cultural flagbearer next to Haitian legendary star Wyclef Jean who pays tribute to late Nigerian music sage Sound Sultan in his advancement of his black race.

D'banj's music embraces a wide sonic fusion which he displays on'The Entertainer: D'Sequel'. The gyration-propelled 'Melody' is reminiscent of D'banj's 'Igwe' from his 2008 'Entertainer' while he explores Fela Kuti's Afrobeat on 'Serious' which also holds influences of American 90s rap music. And for the Street pop cut 'Taya', he recruits Timaya, Kayswitch, Zlatan, Bhadboi Oml, and Specikinging.

"I am the world-famous Koko Master," D'banj sings on 'World Famous' where he restates what we all know to be true in a song his famous harmonica comes out to play.

On 'The Entertainer: D'Sequel,' D'banj takes a leisurely trip across his accomplished 20-year career. The album showcases his continuous evolution and star power as a supreme showman whose name is boldly written in African music folklore.

A man with many distinctions and names; D'banj, Bangalee, Koko Master, Mr Endowed, Eja Nla. He's called Kwame in Ghana and Capella in South Africa. The man, the myth, legend.

Long Live The Entertainer!

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.4/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.4/2

Execution: 1.5/2

