Bahdman Niko embraces his role as a street emissary on 'Boyahnah II' [Review]

If at all 'Boyahnah' conveyed anything, it's that Bahdman Niko's music carries the full making of the street in all its candour, coarseness, and urgency.

On 'Boyahnah II,' Badman Niko set out to show the making of a Street hop star whose talent is forged by rich music that has defined street music across generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Boyahnah II' comes off the back of career-altering success with songs like 'Off The Plant (OTP)' and 'Puff Puff Pass' that have won Bahdman Niko the attention and affection demographic of listeners. It's for these listeners that he makes a follow-up EP that doubles down on the content of his previous EP.

He opens the project on a reflective note with '2023' that captures his career breakthrough in the preceding year and the fast-paced life it offered. He gives a shoutout to fans on Tik Tok or "Trech Tok (a portmanteau of Trenches and Tik Tok)", if you like, whose patronage rocketed him to commercial success.

With his stocks at an all-time high, Badman Niko conveys the pain that comes with struggles he endures away from the limelight while turning to God for ease.

A defining part of Badman Niko's music is the no-holds-back writing with which he paints vivid pictures of his desires and escapades. On 'Jenifa Mi,' he adorns his playboy robe and samples classic lines from Fuji royalty Wasiu Ayinde's 'The Message (Omo Naija)' while smoothly flowing over a Konto beat that pays homage to the timeless street sound that emerged from Ajegunle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Badman Niko deploys the vibrant drums of gyration music on 'Ghetto Hybrid' where he embraces his status as a man whose talent and reality are forged by the experiences of the streets while equally flaunting his street credentials as a savvy street king.

Badman Niko showcases his ability to deliver party-starting hits on the Log drum-driven record 'Okparaji' featuring Bad Boy Timz. While retaining his definitive street elements, Bahdman Niko still delivered a song that appeals to the sensibility of the average mainstream consumer.

"I came from zero and I go be your hero," Badman Niko sings on the EP curtain dropper '24' as he reminds himself of how far he has come and his desire to keep pushing the boundaries of talent while staying true to himself and putting his faith in God.

With 'Boyahnah II,' Badman Niko is continuing his fine form through a body of work that captures his essence and resonates with his ever-growing fan base.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2023 courtesy of his adventurous EP 'Off The Planet,' Badman Niko has carved a niche for himself as Afrobeats' most street-defining artist.

'Boyahnah II' is evidence that there's still much more to come from the Street hop star.

0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fail

• 4.0-5.9: Average

ADVERTISEMENT

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.5/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.5/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.4/2

Execution: 1.5/2