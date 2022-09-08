9ice showcases the dynamic ways Fuji intertwines with Afrobeats [Pulse Album Review]

9ice has a rich musical background firmly grounded in the indigenous Nigerian music of the Yoruba people. Fuji, Apala, and Juju music are known for their rich use of language, nuances, grandstanding, and street appeal.

In his latest album, he brings this element to an even urban sound. In the opening record 'Jaiye Anthem', 9ice reiterates his desire to live his life irrespective of the opinion of others. Since he rose to fame 9ice has been the subject of different controversies, and he doesn't shy away from addressing them through his music. 'Jaiye Anthem' is his latest effort to set the record straight and make it clear that he will resist every attempt to police how he lives his life.

Similarly, in 'God no go Shame Us' and 'Ko Kanye', 9ice reminds whomever it may concern that the way he chooses to live his life is not open to public opinion. In 'Ko Kanye', He switches between trance-like chanting and singing as he deploys Fuji melody that beautifully intertwines with Tiwa Savage's vocals.

Praise singing is a big part of Fuji. Either self-adulation or singing the praises of important personalities, Fuji artists know how to roll out the panegyrics to get the subject of their song to dig deep into their pockets. 'Ninalowo' is another 9ice single with which he wishes to sustain the patronage of his rich fans. He taps Zlatan who delivers an energetic verse over a Highlife-Juju beat.

The subject of money continues into 'Aye Labowo' where 9ice reminds us of the salient fact that we came to the world with nothing and with nothing we shall return. He raises his vocal pitch as he chants the chorus in his trademark-style move. He uses proverbs to pass a message to corrupt leaders using the public purse to fund their lifestyle. While the Afro-swing beat doesn't quite agree with 9ice progression, his delivery allows for the superimposition of his high pitch vocals on the beat.

Self-adulation is the subject of the Reggae track 'Guru' where 9ice describes himself as a Guru haven made timeless music for so long. The lyric carries self-praise which appears to have been motivated by the desire to remind doubters of his dynamism and accomplishments. A man who has won the MOBO, MAMA, Headies Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year, 9ice reminds us that he is a King. Wyclef Jean, shares the story of his rise and share his connection with the black continent while giving a shout to Fela Kuti before reminding Africans of its uniqueness.

While the beat of 'Aye Labowo' didn't quite work, the Afro-Swing beat in 'Roboto' was perfect. Reekado Banks delivered an incredible chorus propelled by a sensational melody perfectly laid on the beat. By far the best track on the album, 9ice tones down on his vocal pitch to match the Afro-swing progression perfectly fits its feel-good, laid-back, and sultry vibe.

On 'Low Key', the familiarity of 9ice's chants and high pitch delivery allowed for some level of enjoyment. However, Bella appears to struggle on the track as he couldn't hold a note long enough to assert himself. 9ice backup vocals on the chorus also add sonic beauty to the track with which he wishes to communicate his desire to lead a quiet life.

Overall, in 'Tip of the Iceberg II', 9ice channels the quintessential elements of his sound and combines them with Pop elements to deliver a style of Neo-Fuji that showcases another dynamic aspect of a sound he popularized.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.7/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.7/2

Production: 1.6/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2