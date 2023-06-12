Seyi Vibez achieves balance with 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

With his eclectic blend of Apala, Hip Hop, White Garment-styled music, and his Islamic background, Seyi Vibez delivered swaggering records that further supercharged the industry. The sonic similarity with Asake created an inevitable comparison that Seyi Vube'z displayed a willingness to tap into and further spread his reach.

Seyi Vibez would release an album, a deluxe, and a mixtape in the space of 3 months and while his talent was indubitable there were questions about his readiness and even capacity to move past the style, comparisons, and string along that brought him fame.

Before switching to street-charged Amapiano, Seyi Vibez blended Pop and Street music for a sound that brought him success in the streets. His debut album conveyed songs like

‘Gangsta’ and ‘Bank Of America’ held signs that should he want, he can still deliver Pop-leaning records.

Similarly, Seyi Vibez's willingness to play along with the sonic comparisons with Asake was extended to his visuals thus invariably shaping his brand.

Haven found fame and success and made himself a prominent figure in the mainstream who was able to get the cosigns of megastars, there was a need for Seyi Vibez to find an identity that cuts across his music, style, and brand.

He needed to convey a star power built on the quality of the music he can deliver and on his profile as opposed to feeding off a comparison to the superstar whose fame heralded his.

It’s this career-decisive task of finding a sonic balance between the style that captures his essence and the style that brought him fame, as well as, building a definitive brand that Seyi Vibez achieved with 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'.

Across the ten tracks on the album, Seyi Vibez tapped into the depth of his talent as he delivered varying sounds that consolidates his status as a superstar while also reaching out to old and new listeners.

The Amapiano cuts that soundtracked his rise to the top also showcased the depth of his talent like in 'For The gods' where he blended Fuji calls, White garment melodies, Islamic cadences, and even gave nods to Street music legends Terry G and Olamide.

He balances ambition with identity through his collaborations as he tapped fans' favorite Young Jonn for an Afropop sound that stretches his talent. He combines with South African superstar Focalistic as he aims to ascend on the continent through Amapiano while showcasing international ambition through a Swing record with American superstar Ross and fast-rising artist Francophone artist Jibrille.

He shows depth and identity with the Fuji interlude in which he borrows the style of famous Fuji legend Pasuma for a track that captures his primary influence and his artistic desire to lean into his reality.

The range and identity in 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come' provide the balance required to stabilize Seyi Vibez's place in the mainstream while also helping him build a brand that excels on its merit.

The quality of music it delivers, the range it offers, and the much-needed balance it achieves make this album an impressive body of work that positions Seyi Vibez for an upper trajectory in the mainstream.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2