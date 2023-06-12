ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Seyi Vibez achieves balance with 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

Adeayo Adebiyi

The arrival of 'Chance' and his hugely successful 'Billion Dollar Baby' brought Seyi Vibez mainstream success.

A Pulse review of 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come' by Seyi Vibez
A Pulse review of 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come' by Seyi Vibez

Recommended articles

With his eclectic blend of Apala, Hip Hop, White Garment-styled music, and his Islamic background, Seyi Vibez delivered swaggering records that further supercharged the industry. The sonic similarity with Asake created an inevitable comparison that Seyi Vube'z displayed a willingness to tap into and further spread his reach.

Seyi Vibez would release an album, a deluxe, and a mixtape in the space of 3 months and while his talent was indubitable there were questions about his readiness and even capacity to move past the style, comparisons, and string along that brought him fame.

Before switching to street-charged Amapiano, Seyi Vibez blended Pop and Street music for a sound that brought him success in the streets. His debut album conveyed songs like

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Gangsta’ and ‘Bank Of America’ held signs that should he want, he can still deliver Pop-leaning records.

Similarly, Seyi Vibez's willingness to play along with the sonic comparisons with Asake was extended to his visuals thus invariably shaping his brand.

Haven found fame and success and made himself a prominent figure in the mainstream who was able to get the cosigns of megastars, there was a need for Seyi Vibez to find an identity that cuts across his music, style, and brand.

He needed to convey a star power built on the quality of the music he can deliver and on his profile as opposed to feeding off a comparison to the superstar whose fame heralded his.

It’s this career-decisive task of finding a sonic balance between the style that captures his essence and the style that brought him fame, as well as, building a definitive brand that Seyi Vibez achieved with 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the ten tracks on the album, Seyi Vibez tapped into the depth of his talent as he delivered varying sounds that consolidates his status as a superstar while also reaching out to old and new listeners.

The Amapiano cuts that soundtracked his rise to the top also showcased the depth of his talent like in 'For The gods' where he blended Fuji calls, White garment melodies, Islamic cadences, and even gave nods to Street music legends Terry G and Olamide.

He balances ambition with identity through his collaborations as he tapped fans' favorite Young Jonn for an Afropop sound that stretches his talent. He combines with South African superstar Focalistic as he aims to ascend on the continent through Amapiano while showcasing international ambition through a Swing record with American superstar Ross and fast-rising artist Francophone artist Jibrille.

He shows depth and identity with the Fuji interlude in which he borrows the style of famous Fuji legend Pasuma for a track that captures his primary influence and his artistic desire to lean into his reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The range and identity in 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come' provide the balance required to stabilize Seyi Vibez's place in the mainstream while also helping him build a brand that excels on its merit.

The quality of music it delivers, the range it offers, and the much-needed balance it achieves make this album an impressive body of work that positions Seyi Vibez for an upper trajectory in the mainstream.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

ADVERTISEMENT

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2

Total: 8.1 - Champion

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Seyi Vibez achieves balance with 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

Seyi Vibez achieves balance with 'Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come'

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Mr Macaroni narrates ordeal with depression

Mr Macaroni narrates ordeal with depression

Wizkid unfollows every celebrity on Instagram except Naira Marley

Wizkid unfollows every celebrity on Instagram except Naira Marley

Wizkid, D' banj used to come to my studio - Davido

Wizkid, D' banj used to come to my studio - Davido

'Fast X' leads Nigerian box office with ₦32 million

'Fast X' leads Nigerian box office with ₦32 million

Top 5 Nollywood movies that highlight Nigeria's political history

Top 5 Nollywood movies that highlight Nigeria's political history

Stephanie Linus joins jury at 2023 Tribeca film festival

Stephanie Linus joins jury at 2023 Tribeca film festival

Burna Boy wears Thierry Henry his chain after Champions League performance

Burna Boy wears Thierry Henry his chain after Champions League performance

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

Burna Boy thanks his sister for helping him sell out Wembley Stadium

Bred recounts how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car

B-Red narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr joins Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Omah Lay & Ayra Starr join Wizkid on 'Across the Spider-Verse' album soundtrack

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards