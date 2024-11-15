It took a while, but Fave has found her sound with 'Dutty Love' [Review]

Is Fave an RnB star given her vocal prowess? Is she an Afropop star considering her genre-bending ease?

That it took four years for her to deliver to follow-up project also didn't help understand what type of music she planned to do even though this wait was punctuated by releases like her cover of Popcaan's 'Silence', 'Scatta Scatta', and a handful of guest appearances notably among which was her decisive contribution to Davido's 'Kante'.

It's her performance next to Davido that will play a notable role in jolting her back into consumers' consciousness and kick off a run that will lead up to the release of her second project 'Dutty Love'.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Dutty Love' while being overdue will play a notable role in Fave's career as it announces her as an industrious singer fusing genres to craft a unique Afropop sound. It took a while, but Fave appears to have found her sound.

Fave's versatility is documented on songs like Olamide's 'Wanted' and Davido's 'Kante' where she channeled Dancehall/ Ragga, on Phyno's 'Deep' where she seamlessly lays Pop melodies, and songs like 'Baby Riddim' where she crafts a chart-topping R&B record.

It's this versatility that she leans into while channeling her singing prowess to fit into different genres on her EP 'Dutty Love'. Fave's capacity to deliver Afrobeats-styled lyricism that demands a loose use of language, pidgin English, and lamba infusion makes a strong case for her as a pop star.

Although carrying Pop star flexibilties, Fave's writing heavily leans towards R&B which helps her to maintain more lyrical discipline than the quintessential Afropop star. It also allows her to flex her vocal prowess across genre lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 'Dutty Love', she sings about love, emotions, and the complexities of romantic relationships. At 24 years old with 5 years of stardom, Fave appears to have experienced the challenges of pursuing romantic relationships and if she hasn't she taps into a part of her to deliver moving words and captivating melodies that draw in listeners.

She rides the party rocking waves of House music on 'Dutty Love Song' where she holds her own like a notable vocalist whose melodies bring life to the techno-driven sound.

She seamlessly blends into Dancehall and Raggeaton's rhythm on 'Complicated' where she pours out her heart on the complexity of loving a lover who is reluctant to fully give himself to her.

Her melodies defined the log drum punctuated 'Controlla' where she deploys Afrobeats-styled delivery and writing while retaining her songwriting flair as she borrows lines from Asake as she sensually submits in pursuit of pleasure. This is similar to her penmanship and dazzling melodies on the Amapiano-driven 'Lose My Mind' where she shows impressive Afrobeats cadences.

ADVERTISEMENT

If her love interest casts a spell on her on 'Juju' where she creates excuses for a slacking lover, her R&B melodies do the same to listeners.

Her hitmaker credentials shine on 'No Games' where she boldly puts her cards on the table and demands that her lover makes a choice. A star who knows her worth, she has no time for fucking games. When she wants you, she declares it with urgency as she does on 'Belong To You'. On 'No Games', she minces no words in making this clear. Perhaps, the best song on a project of great songs, Fave writes as smoothly and elevatedly as she sings. The fusion of funk and highlife riffs mirrors Nigerian pop music of the 80s and 90s with her singing bringing to mind the music of the late queen of songs Onyeka Onwenu whose pop music defined a part of Nigerian music history.

'Dutty Love' EP excels on seamless genre fusing as Fave's industrious melodies and penmanship allow her to offer the best parts of herself across genre lines.

She's vibrantly present in every song. She walks into familiar genres and puts her vocal stamps in ways that make them hers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It took a while, but Fave has found her sound.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

ADVERTISEMENT

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.7/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Production: 1.6/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.7/2