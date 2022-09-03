Camidoh goes global with 'Sugarcane EP' [Pulse Album Review]

With success comes the innate desire to retain upward mobility while also measuring up to the lofty expectations and endorsements. Camidoh's answer to this is to put together remixes of the song that brought him fame.

In 'Sugarcane' EP, Camidoh travels to different parts of the globe and joins forces with other superstars to export his hit single 'Sugarcane' to a larger audience.

Opening the EP is the Latino version that features Green Cookie, Sie7e, & Franco. Camidoh opens the song with his original verse before the featured artists bring the track to its intended audience through well-delivered verses.

Following behind is the Dutch version in which Rich2Gether & JMANI delivered verses in pidgin and English. The choice of language was unexpected since one would have expected to hear Dutch. Perhaps the only reason the version is Dutch is that the artists are Dutch. Either way, the verses were well laid, and the language didn't take away from its quality.

EDM fans get their track with the Jauntin UKG remix that saw the DJ infuse a fast BPM, electric chords, and the fast drums of EDM over Camidoh's vocals. Camidoh will be hoping this version finds an audience in Europe, the home of EDM.

TikTok fans are not left out as the Speed up version that greatly contributed to the song's commercial success features on the EP. There seems to be a gap between the gratification a song offers on TikTok and its replication into a finished product. Camidoh will be hoping that those who fell in love with the TikTok version don't end up wishing it had been left on the App.

The original version came in at track five before Camidoh closes off his EP with an impressive live rendition at Glitch Studio.

The good thing about the 'Sugarcane EP' is that listeners will enjoy different versions of the song and there's also the thrilling unpredictability of how the tracks will appeal to niche audiences.

At worst, some listeners might find it tedious to listen to 6 versions of the same song.

At any rate, Camidoh will be hoping that listeners tap into the EP and find the version that resonates with them.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.6/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.6/2