Nigerian Albums turning 10 in 2022

2012 saw the release of some classic Afrobeats album that enjoyed varying levels of successes. 10 years later, these albums are still fresh and enjoyable just like they were released today.

Here are some of the classic albums clocking 10 years in 2022.

Davido 'Omo Baba Olowo: The Genesis'

Davido - Omo Baba Olowo Album Art
Davido - Omo Baba Olowo Album Art Pulse Nigeria

'Omo Baba Olowo: The Genesis' is Davido's debut album released July 17th 2012. The album came at the back of some great singles which includes 'Dami Duro,' 'Ekuro,' and 'All of You.'

The album introduced Nigerians to a new act who is on the path to becoming a superstar and it scored some decent singles. 'Omo Baba Olowo: The Genesis' earned nominations for the Album of the Year and Best R&B/Pop Album at the 2013 Headies winning the latter.

Olamide - 'YBNL'

Olamide - YBNL Album Art
Olamide - YBNL Album Art Pulse Nigeria

After Olamide introduced himself with his debut album 'Rhapsody,' he followed it up with his sophomore album 'YBNL' which is the acronym for 'Yahoo Boy No Laptop' which also doubled as his label name.

'YBNL' was released November 12 2012 and it was a hugely successful album that housed classics such as 'First of All,' 'Voice of the Street,' 'Jale,' 'Stupid Love,' and 'Owo Tabua' amongst others. The album would go on to win the Album of the Year at the 2013 Headies Awards.

Flavour - 'Blessed'

Flavour-Blessed Album Art
Flavour-Blessed Album Art Pulse Nigeria

'Blessed' was released October 18th 2012 and it had classics such as 'Baby Oku,' 'Ada Ada,' and 'Ikwokrikwo.' The album enjoyed mainstream success and it was nominated for the 2013 Headies for the Album of the Year prize.

2baba - 'Away & Beyond'

2baba - Away and Beyond Album Art
2baba - Away and Beyond Album Art Pulse Nigeria

While 'Away & Beyond' didn't get wide mainstream attention, it was a good album that displayed 2baba's celestial songwriting and unparallel delivery.

The album had great songs such as 'Ihe ne me,' 'Rainbow,' 'Omo To Shan,' and 'Dance In The Rain.' It earned a nomination for the Best R&B/Pop Album at the 2013 Headies Awards.

D'Prince - 'Frenzy'

D'Prince - Frenzy
D'Prince - Frenzy Pulse Nigeria

Released on November 16th 2012 as the debut album for Mavins' act D'Prince, 'Frenzy' was a bold debut by the talented act and it earned him a nomination for the Hip Hop Revelation of the Year award at the 2013 Headies.

Capital F.E.M.I - 'The Year of the RnB'

Capital FEMI - 'The Year of the RnB' Album Art
Capital FEMI - 'The Year of the RnB' Album Art Pulse Nigeria

Capital F.E.M.I got the attention after his single 'I Got Money' became popular. His debut single 'The Year of the RnB' was released September 17th 2012 and its lead single 'Don't Let Go' enjoyed some success and it earned him nominations for the Best R&B Single and Best Male Vocals at the 2013 Headies.

Brymo - 'Son of A Kapenter'

Brymo - 'on of A Kapenter Album Art
Brymo - 'on of A Kapenter Album Art Pulse Nigeria

Released November 15th 2012 as Brymo's debut album, 'Son of A Kapenter' had great singles such as the award winning 'Ara' and the timeless love song 'Good Morning.' The album serves as a showcase of Brymo's incredible talent and the first of many.

Chidinma - 'Chidinma'

Chidinma - Chidinma Album Art
Chidinma - Chidinma Album Art Pulse Nigeria

After winning the reality music show MTN Project Fame West Africa, Chidinma released her eponymous debut album 'Chidinma.'

The album was released June 22nd had 'Kedike' and 'Jankoliko' as its lead singles and it was Chidinma's introduction to the mainstream.

Vector - 'The Second Coming'

Vector - The Second Coming Album Art
Vector - The Second Coming Album Art Pulse Nigeria

Released December 12th 2012 with the lead single 'Angeli' featuring 9ice, 'The Second Coming' is a 22-track album that showcased Vector's special talent.

Reminisce - 'Book of Rap Stories'

Reminisce - Book of Rap Stories Album Art
Reminisce - Book of Rap Stories Album Art Pulse Nigeria

Reminisce released 'Book of Rap Stories' on July 28th 2012 as his debut album after several years as an underground artists. The album had s successful sngles such as 'Kako bi Kitchen' and '2Mushh.'

Ill Bliss - 'Oga Boss'

Ill Bliss - Oga Boss Album Art
Ill Bliss - Oga Boss Album Art Pulse Nigeria

Released in December 2012, 'Oga Boss' is Illbliss' sophomore album and it was nominated for the Rap Album of the Year at the 2013 Headies.

The album had popular singles such as 'Anam Achi Kwanu' featuring Phyno which was nominated for the Rap Single of the year at the 2013 Headies. It also had 'Emi ni Baller' featuring label mates Chidinma and Tha Suspect which earned a collaboration of Year nomination at the 2013 Headies.

