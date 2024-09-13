ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad

Adeayo Adebiyi

On September 12, 2023, listeners received the sad news of the death of music sensation Mohbad.

Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad
Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad

Recommended articles

A man of multiple influences, Mohbad combined his Fuji, Afrobeats, and Hip Hop influences to craft music that captures his artistry and exudes the truth and good nature he constantly offers.

From crafting Street Hop cuts to telling the stories of a man trying to make sense of life's vicissitudes, Mohbad's music offers delight and solace to listeners.

In honour of Mohbad's 1 year remembrance, here are 7 unforgettable songs that captures his impressive artistry.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest songs in Street-Hop history, 'KPK' was a cultural moment whose social currency still endures. The song took over the streets as listeners were captured by Mohbad's sensational writing and delivery.

This song would rocket him to mainstream success and prepare listeners for the wonder he would unfold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohbad was signed to Marlian Records at the height of Naira Marley's powers. As the Marlian movement swept across the country, Mohbad crafted a mesmeric anthem that captures the movement's defiance of social norms.

Things would however go sour with the label and Mohbad's 'Marlian Anthem' has now taken on a bitter-sweet complexity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Off his debut EP 'Light', Mohbad delivered 'Holy' on which he embraces his flaws on a song so delightfully pleasant that it inspires listeners to do the same. The record offered an insight into Mohbad's life and the reality that informs his lifestyle.

One of his biggest songs, Mohbad showcased a brilliant understanding of music as he delivered a Neo-Fuji reimagination of James Brown's classic record 'I Feel Good'. The single went on to become a smash hit and further solidified his position as a distinctive talent in Afrobeats.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of his most memorable songs, in this log drum-propelled record, Mohbad airs out his frustrations while declaring his desire for the peace he requires to chase his career. One that would sadly be cut short.

After parting ways with Marlian music in a hugely publicised dispute, Mohbad would make a solid comeback with 'Ask About Me' where he restates his defiance and his desire to keep chasing his dream on a song that brilliantly showcases his talent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just before Mohbad's untimely and unceremonious exit, he teamed up with singer Chike for the joyful single 'Egwu' which would go on to become a mega-hit record.

The song captures Mohbad's dazzling ability and his desire to use his music to spread joy.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Patoranking’s sister and husband die in gas explosion, leaving 3-year-old son

Patoranking’s sister and husband die in gas explosion, leaving 3-year-old son

Portable welcomes second child with fourth baby mama

Portable welcomes second child with fourth baby mama

Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad

Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad

Let’s throw it back to these comedy films from the 2000s

Let’s throw it back to these comedy films from the 2000s

It's a girl! Rapper Cardi B announces birth of third child amid divorce

It's a girl! Rapper Cardi B announces birth of third child amid divorce

ID Cabasa shares why Don Jazzy is one the smartest people in Nigerian music

ID Cabasa shares why Don Jazzy is one the smartest people in Nigerian music

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin alleges Cubana Chiefpriest threatened him over his review

Food critic Opeyemi Famakin alleges Cubana Chiefpriest threatened him over his review

Here’s what Nigerians are watching on Netflix this week

Here’s what Nigerians are watching on Netflix this week

Basketmouth sparks romantic speculations online with social media post

Basketmouth sparks romantic speculations online with social media post

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr & Tems leads Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Ayra Starr joins Tems on stage for surprise performance

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido