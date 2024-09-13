Here are 7 unforgettable songs by Mohbad

A man of multiple influences, Mohbad combined his Fuji, Afrobeats, and Hip Hop influences to craft music that captures his artistry and exudes the truth and good nature he constantly offers.

From crafting Street Hop cuts to telling the stories of a man trying to make sense of life's vicissitudes, Mohbad's music offers delight and solace to listeners.

In honour of Mohbad's 1 year remembrance, here are 7 unforgettable songs that captures his impressive artistry.

Rexxie feat Mohbad - Ko Por Ke (2020)

One of the biggest songs in Street-Hop history, 'KPK' was a cultural moment whose social currency still endures. The song took over the streets as listeners were captured by Mohbad's sensational writing and delivery.

This song would rocket him to mainstream success and prepare listeners for the wonder he would unfold.

Marlian Anthem (2020)

Mohbad was signed to Marlian Records at the height of Naira Marley's powers. As the Marlian movement swept across the country, Mohbad crafted a mesmeric anthem that captures the movement's defiance of social norms.

Things would however go sour with the label and Mohbad's 'Marlian Anthem' has now taken on a bitter-sweet complexity.

Holy (2020)

Off his debut EP 'Light', Mohbad delivered 'Holy' on which he embraces his flaws on a song so delightfully pleasant that it inspires listeners to do the same. The record offered an insight into Mohbad's life and the reality that informs his lifestyle.

Feel Good (2021)

One of his biggest songs, Mohbad showcased a brilliant understanding of music as he delivered a Neo-Fuji reimagination of James Brown's classic record 'I Feel Good'. The single went on to become a smash hit and further solidified his position as a distinctive talent in Afrobeats.

Peace (2022)

One of his most memorable songs, in this log drum-propelled record, Mohbad airs out his frustrations while declaring his desire for the peace he requires to chase his career. One that would sadly be cut short.

Ask About Me (2023)

After parting ways with Marlian music in a hugely publicised dispute, Mohbad would make a solid comeback with 'Ask About Me' where he restates his defiance and his desire to keep chasing his dream on a song that brilliantly showcases his talent.

Chike feat Mohbad - Egwu

Just before Mohbad's untimely and unceremonious exit, he teamed up with singer Chike for the joyful single 'Egwu' which would go on to become a mega-hit record.