5 artistes come together As 'Inestimable Music' to release collaborative album, ‘Listen To The Music’

‘Jungle’, which is one of the lead singles off the project specifically mirrors the life of an average Lagosian, from the perspective of different stratum.

A collective of artistes going by the moniker ‘Inestimable Music’ have collaborated to release an intriguing new album titled 'Listen To The Music.'

The album which consists of 8 tracks with diverse sonic directions, showcases the unique artistic prowess of the individual artistes on the project even as they blend effortlessly to create amazing records. The mood and theme of the music takes on relatable subjects in everyday society including a Streetlife, Poverty, love and loyalty.

Inestimable Music is a creative community based in Nigeria. During the #EndSars protests in Nigeria in 2020, the brand debuted with "Better Days," followed by "Superwoman" and "Jungle" in late 2021.

The community is made up of various artists, producers, musicians, and art enthusiasts who are passionate about adding value through music and the arts. This album includes contributions by EOD, Didi, Fosa, NEKED, and Jordan Styls.

Stream the single everywhere

