International Youth Day 2022: August 12th is globally recognised as International Youth Day. For Nigerian youths, the day offers an opportunity to celebrate the efforts of youths across different sectors who are contributing to the advancement of these sectors despite the social and economic difficulties.
20 Under 30 Individuals shaping the Nigerian Music Industry [Pulse List]
In honour of the International Youth Day 2022, Pulse Music Desk has put together a list of 20 under 30 personalities shaping the Nigerian Music Industry.
The Nigerian music industry is one sector that Nigerian youths have excelled globally. Behind the scenes, the industry is driven by the talent, hard work, and ingenuity of young Nigerians who are steadily innovating to ensure the advancement of Nigeria's foremost cultural export.
Through technology, fashion, the digital space, and social media, these youths are building on the efforts of talented and hardworking individuals before them to ensure the advancement of Nigerian music.
To celebrate International Youth Day 2022, Pulse Nigerian Music Desk has put together a list of 20 Nigerian youths under the age of 30 who are making an imprint and contributing to the advancement of Nigerian music.
Pulse 20 Under 30 personalities shaping The Nigerian Music Industry: These individuals have distinguished themselves through their efforts in promoting, documenting, building music communities, and elevating Nigerian music through their hard work, talent, and, creativity.
- Ayomide Oriowo (CEO & Co-founder Turntable, Media, Data, and Analytics)
2. Chioma Okoro (founder, Synnex Entertainment)
3. Deola A. Jaiyesimi (Senior Label Manager, The Orchard Music)
4. DJ YK (Street-Hop DJ)
5. Dolapo Amusat (Founder, WeTalkSound)
6. Amara Agwu (Management, Ayra Starr)
7. Kent Eduok - (Head of Distribution & Artist Relations, Kan-Garoo)
8. Olamide Ademeso (Marketing & Sales Admin, EMPIRE)
9. Bernard Nwankwo (Head Sales & Distribution, Chocolate City)
10. Tami Makinde (Managing Editor, NATIVE)
11. Honour Aghedo (Booking Manager & Creative Designer)
12. Jenni Frank (Media Influencer and Digital Strategist)
13. Kyellu Tsamdu (Head, Bookings, Tours & Live Events, emPawa Africa)
14. Taiwo Olabode (Editor in Chief, 49th Street)
15. Emmanuel Owoniyi (Music Curator)
16. Oluwatobi Alabi (Head of Partnerships. Mavin Records)
17. Tolu Daniel (Music Curator/ Event Host)
18. Nasir Ahmed Achile (Editor in Chief, More Branches)
19. James Afuwape (Marketing Manager, Boomplay Nigeria)
20. Pheabian Miller (Client Service, Clout Africa)
