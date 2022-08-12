RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

20 Under 30 Individuals shaping the Nigerian Music Industry [Pulse List]

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

In honour of the International Youth Day 2022, Pulse Music Desk has put together a list of 20 under 30 personalities shaping the Nigerian Music Industry.

Pulse 20 Under 30 Individuals Shaping The Nigerian Music Industry
Pulse 20 Under 30 Individuals Shaping The Nigerian Music Industry

International Youth Day 2022: August 12th is globally recognised as International Youth Day. For Nigerian youths, the day offers an opportunity to celebrate the efforts of youths across different sectors who are contributing to the advancement of these sectors despite the social and economic difficulties.

Recommended articles

The Nigerian music industry is one sector that Nigerian youths have excelled globally. Behind the scenes, the industry is driven by the talent, hard work, and ingenuity of young Nigerians who are steadily innovating to ensure the advancement of Nigeria's foremost cultural export.

Through technology, fashion, the digital space, and social media, these youths are building on the efforts of talented and hardworking individuals before them to ensure the advancement of Nigerian music.

To celebrate International Youth Day 2022, Pulse Nigerian Music Desk has put together a list of 20 Nigerian youths under the age of 30 who are making an imprint and contributing to the advancement of Nigerian music.

Pulse 20 Under 30 personalities shaping The Nigerian Music Industry: These individuals have distinguished themselves through their efforts in promoting, documenting, building music communities, and elevating Nigerian music through their hard work, talent, and, creativity.

  1. Ayomide Oriowo (CEO & Co-founder Turntable, Media, Data, and Analytics)
Ayomide Oriowo
Ayomide Oriowo Pulse Nigeria

2. Chioma Okoro (founder, Synnex Entertainment)

Chioma Okoro
Chioma Okoro Pulse Nigeria

3. Deola A. Jaiyesimi (Senior Label Manager, The Orchard Music)

Deola Jaiyesimi
Deola Jaiyesimi Pulse Nigeria

4. DJ YK (Street-Hop DJ)

LIFESTYLE (4)
LIFESTYLE (4) Pulse Nigeria

5. Dolapo Amusat (Founder, WeTalkSound)

Dolapo Amusat
Dolapo Amusat Pulse Nigeria

6. Amara Agwu (Management, Ayra Starr)

Amara Agwu
Amara Agwu Pulse Nigeria

7. Kent Eduok - (Head of Distribution & Artist Relations, Kan-Garoo)

Kent Eduok
Kent Eduok Pulse Nigeria

8. Olamide Ademeso (Marketing & Sales Admin, EMPIRE)

Olamide Ademeso
Olamide Ademeso Pulse Nigeria

9. Bernard Nwankwo (Head Sales & Distribution, Chocolate City)

Bernard Nwankwo
Bernard Nwankwo Pulse Nigeria

10. Tami Makinde (Managing Editor, NATIVE)

Tami Makinde
Tami Makinde Pulse Nigeria

11. Honour Aghedo (Booking Manager & Creative Designer)

Honour Aghedo
Honour Aghedo Pulse Nigeria

12. Jenni Frank (Media Influencer and Digital Strategist)

Jenni Frank
Jenni Frank Pulse Nigeria

13. Kyellu Tsamdu (Head, Bookings, Tours & Live Events, emPawa Africa)

Kyellu Tsamdu
Kyellu Tsamdu Pulse Nigeria

14. Taiwo Olabode (Editor in Chief, 49th Street)

Taiwo Olabode
Taiwo Olabode Pulse Nigeria

15. Emmanuel Owoniyi (Music Curator)

Emmanuel Owoniyi
Emmanuel Owoniyi Pulse Nigeria

16. Oluwatobi Alabi (Head of Partnerships. Mavin Records)

Oluwatobi Alabi
Oluwatobi Alabi Pulse Nigeria

17. Tolu Daniel (Music Curator/ Event Host)

Tolu Daniels
Tolu Daniels Pulse Nigeria

18. Nasir Ahmed Achile (Editor in Chief, More Branches)

Nasir Ahmed Achile
Nasir Ahmed Achile Pulse Nigeria

19. James Afuwape (Marketing Manager, Boomplay Nigeria)

James Afuwape
James Afuwape Pulse Nigeria

20. Pheabian Miller (Client Service, Clout Africa)

Tosin Sorinola
Tosin Sorinola Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spotify annouce SIO as new addition to the Equal Africa Programme

Spotify annouce SIO as new addition to the Equal Africa Programme

BBNaija 7: Chichi twerks aggressively on Deji [Video]

BBNaija 7: Chichi twerks aggressively on Deji [Video]

'I collapsed after my eviction' - BBNaija's Christy O reveals

'I collapsed after my eviction' - BBNaija's Christy O reveals

20 Under 30 Individuals shaping the Nigerian Music Industry [Pulse List]

20 Under 30 Individuals shaping the Nigerian Music Industry [Pulse List]

Tobi Bakre on transiting from BBNaija to debut lead role, fatherhood

Tobi Bakre on transiting from BBNaija to debut lead role, fatherhood

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

Fast-rising Afrobeats act Coblaze drops new single 'Good Girl'

Fast-rising Afrobeats act Coblaze drops new single 'Good Girl'

BBNaija 7: Ilebaye has kissed me twice - Bryann admits to Kess

BBNaija 7: Ilebaye has kissed me twice - Bryann admits to Kess

Gen Z Cheerleader celebrates Zoomers with new song 'Z Gang'

Gen Z Cheerleader celebrates Zoomers with new song 'Z Gang'

Trending

Tobi Amusan in a 'Buga' pose after winning gold (Getty Images)

'Buga': A song of victory for Nigeria's medalists

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania over failure to perform

Kizz Daniel

'Kizz Daniel refused to perform because he didn't have his gold chains' Promoter reveals

Kizz Daniel performs in Uganda

Kizz Daniel thrills fans in Uganda sold-out show