1da Banton drops music video for exciting single 'Omotola'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats International sensation 1da Banton has released a music video for 'Omotola'.

'Omotola' is one of the songs off 1da Banton's recently released EP and it blends Highlife, Jazz, and Pop for a captivating tune.

The music video directed by Mateo Silva was shot in Europe where 1da Banton enjoyed major success with his hit single 'No Wahala'.

The music video offers a cinematic experience that sees 1da Banton act alongside a beautiful love interest who was with him for his money. Viewers will enjoy the beautiful views of the city captured in the video as well as the relatability of 1da Banton's experience.

Released on May 3, 2023, the video has already amassed over 300,000 views in just 2 days in what's an impressive showing of 1da Banton's digital success.

The international singer-songwriter who recently inked a publishing deal with Sony Music Germany is set to take his career to the next level with the release of his new EP and fans can expect more exciting videos.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

