ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are 10 songs that should on your protest playlist

Adeayo Adebiyi

10 songs that should on your protest playlist.

Here are 10 songs that should on your protest playlist
Here are 10 songs that should on your protest playlist

Recommended articles

Several songs touch on the terrible state of the nation at different points and from these numbers of songs, we have selected 10 timeless songs that will fuel the desire for social change.

Here are 10 songs that should on your protest playlist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti is known for his vocal criticism of the military governments that ruled Nigerians with an iron fist.

Fela Kuti has several songs that criticize the government and also speak to the conscience of Nigerians.

Fela Kuti's 'ITT' which is a thorough indictment of the Nigerian government's corrupt practices can help inspire a wave of anger that will sustain the current drive to change the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The famous rainmaker recorded 'Police Brutality' in 1988 as a way to draw attention to the brutality the security forces visited on Nigerians.

Decades later, #ENDSARS which is perhaps Nigeria's biggest civilian mass movement was necessitated by police brutality which remains a serious issue confronting Nigerian youths and the larger population.

ADVERTISEMENT

This classic song by Afrobeats legend Lagbaja captures the myriads of challenges that have hindered Nigerians from enjoying the dividends of democracy.

The song is a reminder to Nigerians that after 63 years of independence, Nigeria is still grappling with the same challenges of corruption, tribalism, and poverty. 'Suruu Lere' should inspire you to demand better from the corrupt leaders who have put the country in a sorry state.

When Eedris Abdulkareem released 'Jaga Jaga,' the single resonated with Nigerians and quickly became a hit. The single was so big that it was banned on radio and even drew criticism from President Olusegun Obasanjo.

ADVERTISEMENT

18 years after 'Jaga Jaga,' Nigeria has suffered further decline, and the poverty rate has significantly increased. 'Jaga jaga' captures the state of the nation in 2004 and it does today, and this painful lack of progress should inspire you to demand a change.

2baba made '4 Instance' to decry the high level of corruption and bad governance in Nigeria. Released in 2006, this single is a reminder that nothing has changed as the politicians still treat the public purse as their private credit card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asa's 'Jailer' is a sober reminder of the metaphorical jail that's Nigeria and how Nigerians are locked in a psychological, economic, social, and religious jail.

This song should inspire you to free themselves from the ideological, economic, and religious incarceration the political elite has placed them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This song is still as fresh in memory and relevant today as it was when it was released in 2006. 'Mr. President' was African China's reminder to the political class to govern rightly and ensure there's justice, fairness, and equity in the land irrespective of status, religion, or creed.

16 years later, 'Mr. President' is a reminder that African China's plea that conveyed the sentiments of Nigerians has been ignored.

This single succinctly captures the state of Nigeria and the daily economic and life-threatening hardship Nigerians are subjected to due to bad governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single is a reminder that we can't sit back and hope for the positive change we desire. Instead, you need to get up and demand for change.

2010 was hyped as the year when everything will change and Nigerians will enjoy basic amenities and good governance. Sound Sultan's '2010' was a notice that 2010 came and nothing changed.

Nigeria has kept deferring the vision of a functional society and '2010' is a reminder of the pipe dream we were sold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian politicians are skilled in showing up every four years to retell the same old story of hopes and promises that $1 will equal N1 and how they will make Nigeria into an Eldorado.

Burna Boy's 'Another Story' expresses how Nigerians are tired of hearing the same empty promises since 1960. So if you're tired of this insulting regurgitation of campaign promises, it's time to get up and let the establishment know enough is enough.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Paul confirms P-Square's latest split, says twin brother used EFCC to arrest him

Paul confirms P-Square's latest split, says twin brother used EFCC to arrest him

Iyabo Ojo calls on Tinubu to call off use of teargas on peaceful protesters

Iyabo Ojo calls on Tinubu to call off use of teargas on peaceful protesters

If politics will make you unfollow me, go ahead - Tonto Dikeh on supporting Tinubu

If politics will make you unfollow me, go ahead - Tonto Dikeh on supporting Tinubu

Here are 10 songs that should on your protest playlist

Here are 10 songs that should on your protest playlist

'Whatever I do must have that global standard of excellence' – Bolanle Austen-Peters

'Whatever I do must have that global standard of excellence' – Bolanle Austen-Peters

Jamaican musician Vybez Kartel freed from prison after 14 years

Jamaican musician Vybez Kartel freed from prison after 14 years

Qing Madi recalls growing up in Benin, describes it as 'peaceful'

Qing Madi recalls growing up in Benin, describes it as 'peaceful'

'Qing Madi' is my confident alter ego, that's not who I am - Qing Madi

'Qing Madi' is my confident alter ego, that's not who I am - Qing Madi

Funke Akindele, Runtown and 4 other Nigerian celebrities born in August

Funke Akindele, Runtown and 4 other Nigerian celebrities born in August

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eli Jae drops new single 'Me & You'

Eli Jae drops new single 'Me & You'

5 Years of 'African Giant': Is it Burna Boy's magnum opus?

5 Years of 'African Giant': Is it Burna Boy's magnum opus?

Yemi Alade releases her sixth album 'Rebel Queen'

Yemi Alade releases her sixth album 'Rebel Queen'

Cyllabus announces new EP 'God Over Everything' set for release on July 26

Cyllabus announces new EP 'God Over Everything' set for release on July 26