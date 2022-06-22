Yahoo+ confirmed for July theatrical debut

Set in the heart of Eastern Nigeria; Enugu, with events spanning less than a day, the crime fiction follows childhood friends; Ose and Abacha.

Frustrated by their failure to break into Nollywood, Ose and Abacha turn to Yahoo (Internet Fraud)as a side hustle. Their lives change dramatic after they meet Mansa; a Hong-Kong based crime lord who offers to help them by introducing them to Yahoo Plus.

To make quick money, the friends must partake in ritual killing. In the wake of their choices, the friends turn foes in a battle for survival.

Yahoo Plus stars Ken Erics as Ikolo, Somadina Adinma as Abacha, Echelon Mbadiwe as Kamso, Ifeoma Obinwa as Pino-Pino with Lorenzo Menakaya and Keezyto in the lead roles as Mansa and Ose.