Yahoo+ confirmed for July theatrical debut

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Ebuka Njoku’s directorial debut ‘Yahoo Plus’ has landed an official cinema release date following an impressive festival run.

Yahoo Plus movie
Yahoo Plus movie

The feature film distributed by Filmone Entertainment, will begin showing on the big screens from July 1, 2022.

Set in the heart of Eastern Nigeria; Enugu, with events spanning less than a day, the crime fiction follows childhood friends; Ose and Abacha.

Frustrated by their failure to break into Nollywood, Ose and Abacha turn to Yahoo (Internet Fraud)as a side hustle. Their lives change dramatic after they meet Mansa; a Hong-Kong based crime lord who offers to help them by introducing them to Yahoo Plus.

To make quick money, the friends must partake in ritual killing. In the wake of their choices, the friends turn foes in a battle for survival.

Yahoo Plus stars Ken Erics as Ikolo, Somadina Adinma as Abacha, Echelon Mbadiwe as Kamso, Ifeoma Obinwa as Pino-Pino with Lorenzo Menakaya and Keezyto in the lead roles as Mansa and Ose.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

