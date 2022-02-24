RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Victor Okhai appointed head judge for 8th AMVCA

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Nominees for the eighth edition will be announced in March.

Victor Okhai
Victor Okhai

Africa Magic has announced the appointment of Nigerian filmmaker, Victor Okhai, as Head Judge of the eighth Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), billed to hold later this year.

Confirming Okhai's appointment, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola said: “We are delighted to have Mr. Okhai head the nomination and judging process for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs.

"He brings decades worth of knowledge and experience in the local and international film and TV industry to this critical role. We are certain his involvement in this edition will further reaffirm the AMVCAs’ commitment to professionalism in recognizing and showcasing exceptional works on the continent”.

“I am delighted to be appointed Head Judge of the AMVCA for 2022," Okhai revealed on his appointment.

"It is in my view, the most credible and the most glamorous award ceremony on the continent today. You, the viewers, will have a voice in the judging process, experienced industry practitioners will be on the jury and above all, Deloitte will verify and audit the process to guarantee the integrity of the awards. Winning the AMVCA is the ultimate badge of honour and recognition for excellence and hard work.”

Victor Okhai is a seasoned producer, scriptwriter, cinematographer, director and film consultant. He is the current National President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN), founder and Director of IN-Short Film Festival, the biggest short film festival in Sub Saharan Africa, and a member of The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC).

For this edition, Africa Magic announced a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator and the return of the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series bringing the total number of categories to 33, with 12 open to viewers’ vote and 21 decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

