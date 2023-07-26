ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

US-based Nigerian filmmaker Oluyinka Davids launches 'Prim & Proper' series

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByOluyinka Davids

'Prim & Proper' official poster [Tubi]
'Prim & Proper' official poster [Tubi]

Recommended articles

Featuring a captivating confessional-style narration that blends live-action with real-time footage, Prim & Proper offers viewers an intimate look at what it means to be part of this community as they share tales of courage, resilience and determination through adversity.

Oluyinka Davids, the producer and director of 'Prim & Proper'
Oluyinka Davids, the producer and director of 'Prim & Proper' Pulse Nigeria

Davids believes there are powerful stories within this oftentimes overlooked population that deserve attention from mainstream media outlets – ones which can both inspire future generations, while also educating larger audiences about their culture and history.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Prim & Proper he aims not only to bring awareness but also to provide representation for those often left out of larger conversations.

He explains, "Prim and Proper was important to me because it is a reflection of my personal experience as an immigrant in the United States. I wanted to showcase the immigrant perspective because it is often overlooked in mainstream media, and I believe that sharing our stories can help to break down cultural barriers and promote empathy and understanding."

Further explaining his goal behind his latest offering, he continues, "Through this show, I hope to convey the message that immigrants are an integral part of American society and contribute positively to our communities. I want to challenge stereotypes and encourage viewers to see immigrants as individuals with unique stories and experiences. Ultimately, I hope that Prim and Proper will promote dialogue and encourage viewers to consider the impact of immigration policies on real people and families."

With over 500,000 Nigerians residing in the US, there is a sizable potential audience for this project. The film will showcase the achievements of successful Nigerians in various fields and aims to inspire and empower the Nigerian community.

To create an engaging and entertaining series, Davids took care to cast people with compelling stories and personalities, while ensuring that their stories were portrayed as authentically as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Prim & Proper' official poster [Tubi]
'Prim & Proper' official poster [Tubi] Pulse Nigeria

Though balancing authenticity and entertainment was a challenge, Davids, with his expertise and finesse as a filmmaker, was able to pull it off in a remarkable way.

‘Prim and Proper’ is available on TUBI.

To watch the film, click https://tubitv.com/series/300000221/prim-and-proper?start=true

#FeatureByOluyinka Davids

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Whitemoney explains why he turned down Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney explains why he turned down Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pharrell Williams, Simi, Khalid, Ami Faku, ODUMODUBLCK to feature on Adekunle Gold's ‘Tequila Ever After’

Pharrell Williams, Simi, Khalid, Ami Faku, ODUMODUBLCK to feature on Adekunle Gold's ‘Tequila Ever After’

US-based Nigerian filmmaker Oluyinka Davids launches 'Prim & Proper' series

US-based Nigerian filmmaker Oluyinka Davids launches 'Prim & Proper' series

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single motherhood

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single motherhood

Don't judge women who watch 'BBNaija' if you're a football addict - Mike Bamiloye's son

Don't judge women who watch 'BBNaija' if you're a football addict - Mike Bamiloye's son

Cee-C and Alex fight over wager on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Alex fight over wager on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega calls Wizkid his favourite musician

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega calls Wizkid his favourite musician

Shallipopi records second appearance on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs Chart

Shallipopi records second appearance on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs Chart

Kizz Daniel set to release fifth album 'Maverick'

Kizz Daniel set to release fifth album 'Maverick'

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cee-C is one of the housemates of the 'BBN' all-star edition [Twitter/PulseNigeria247]

'Big Brother Naija': Meet the all-star housemates of season 8

20 contestants of Big Brother Naija All Stars season eight [Instagram/bigbronaija]

8 'Big Brother Naija' housemates with old scores to settle

Mercy Eke's outfit stole the show. [Instagram/Pulse]

Biggest 5 moments from 'Big Brother Naija' Season 8 opening night

Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]

Here is your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [Exclusive]