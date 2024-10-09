‘To Love and Protect’ makes official selection for London PAFF 2024

London International Pan-African Film Festival (London PAFF) is an annual film event that celebrates Pan-African cinema and screens films produced in Africa and its diaspora from all over the world. It was founded by Ne Kunda Nlaba, a film producer, director, screenwriter, political scientist, and film Professor of Kongo Bizizi Academy, the Pan African Film Institute.

Lead characters, Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor took to their Instagram in a collaborative post to announce that ‘To Love and Protect' has been officially selected to screen at the coming edition of the festival.

“YOOOOOO!!! Our movie got selected for the London International Pan African Film Festival Excited about this, congratulations to all cast and crew members @roknigeria "TO LOVE AND PROTECT" got an official selection for London International Pan African Film Festival (London PAFF 2024) @londonpaff Screening Date: 23rd October, 2024. Venue: West Norwood Picturehouse, London,” the post said.

Screening under the Fiction Feature Film Category, the film follows a pregnant woman, who battles the aftermath of pregnancy loss in previous times, as she goes into sudden labour and is forced to give birth at a random hospital. Chaos ensues when she is told that her baby died shortly after birth. She tells them that the dead baby isn't hers. She holds the hospital hostage and demands that the doctor and staff give her her real baby. Among the hostages is a diabetic undercover detective who has evidence that can send a gang boss to prison. The gang lord sends 2 of his hitmen to the hospital to retrieve this damning evidence.