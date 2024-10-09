RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘To Love and Protect’ makes official selection for London PAFF 2024

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The film stars Nollywood couple, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman.

'To Love and Protect’ has been officially selected to screen at the London International Pan African Film Festival on October 23, 2024.
'To Love and Protect’ has been officially selected to screen at the London International Pan African Film Festival on October 23, 2024.

Recommended articles

London International Pan-African Film Festival (London PAFF) is an annual film event that celebrates Pan-African cinema and screens films produced in Africa and its diaspora from all over the world. It was founded by Ne Kunda Nlaba, a film producer, director, screenwriter, political scientist, and film Professor of Kongo Bizizi Academy, the Pan African Film Institute.

Lead characters, Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor took to their Instagram in a collaborative post to announce that ‘To Love and Protect' has been officially selected to screen at the coming edition of the festival.

“YOOOOOO!!! Our movie got selected for the London International Pan African Film Festival Excited about this, congratulations to all cast and crew members @roknigeria "TO LOVE AND PROTECT" got an official selection for London International Pan African Film Festival (London PAFF 2024) @londonpaff Screening Date: 23rd October, 2024. Venue: West Norwood Picturehouse, London,” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screening under the Fiction Feature Film Category, the film follows a pregnant woman, who battles the aftermath of pregnancy loss in previous times, as she goes into sudden labour and is forced to give birth at a random hospital. Chaos ensues when she is told that her baby died shortly after birth. She tells them that the dead baby isn't hers. She holds the hospital hostage and demands that the doctor and staff give her her real baby. Among the hostages is a diabetic undercover detective who has evidence that can send a gang boss to prison. The gang lord sends 2 of his hitmen to the hospital to retrieve this damning evidence.

To Love and Protect is produced by Mary Remmy Njoku of ROK Studios and directed by Olumuyiwa Aluko.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, 50 Cent, 7 other global stars who have performed in Nigeria

Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, 50 Cent, 7 other global stars who have performed in Nigeria

‘To Love and Protect’ makes official selection for London PAFF 2024

‘To Love and Protect’ makes official selection for London PAFF 2024

Burna Boy VS. Speed Darlington: The fine line between opinions and defamation

Burna Boy VS. Speed Darlington: The fine line between opinions and defamation

There’s a difference between freedom of data and speech - Paul Okoye

There’s a difference between freedom of data and speech - Paul Okoye

Phyno delivers a masterpiece with 'Full Time Job' [Review]

Phyno delivers a masterpiece with 'Full Time Job' [Review]

Spread love and be kind - Funke Akindele encourages her fans

Spread love and be kind - Funke Akindele encourages her fans

Ayra Starr, Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems nominated for 2024 MTV EMAs

Ayra Starr, Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems nominated for 2024 MTV EMAs

Nigerians react to Speed Darlington reportedly being arrested by Burna Boy

Nigerians react to Speed Darlington reportedly being arrested by Burna Boy

‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days

‘Farmer’s Bride’ rakes box office, makes ₦89 million in 12 days

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos Fringe Festival has announced its return for a 7th edition. [Instagram/@Lagosfringe]

Lagos Fringe Festival returns for its 7th edition this November

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions [Instagram/@thenilegroup]

Nigeria’s box office hits ₦7 Billion ticket sales with ₦1.7 million+ admissions

Play Network studio's 'Hijacked 93' [Instagram / Charlesofplay]

Netflix Unveils Trailer for Upcoming Film, ‘Hijack '93,’ premiering this October

Switch Visuals makes Nollywood Debut with Feature film, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’ featuring Alex Ekubo, Ini Edo

Switch Visuals makes Nollywood Debut with Feature film, ‘A Weekend Fiasco’