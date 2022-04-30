The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend!

Go ahead, take a look at the thrilling kiddie’s programmes we’ve put together for you:

HERO ELEMENTARY

Members of the Sparks' Crew; Lucita Sky, AJ Gadgets, Sara Snap and Benny Bubbles, work with their teacher, Mr. Sparks, to help people and solve problems. Mondays at 3pm on PBS Kids (DStv channel 313 and GOtv channel 65).

WE BABY BEARS

The bear siblings, Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear, in different locations around the world, on their journey to find a perfect permanent home. Mondays at 3:35pm on Cartoon Network (DStv channel 301 and GOtv channel 67).

MASHA AND THE BEAR

Masha is a three-year-old girl who lives in the forest with her pig, goat and dog. In the first episode, it is shown that all the animals in the forest are afraid of her, as she is constantly forcing them to play with her.

Then Masha sees a butterfly and inadvertently follows it inside the home of the Bear, who has gone fishing. While playing there, she makes a big mess. Mondays at 4:20pm on Boomerang (DStv channel 302).

THE SMURFS

Led by 543-year-old Papa Smurf, life is seemingly perfect for the three-apple-tall blue pals living in Smurf Village, except for all the times they must battle the evil wizard Gargamel and his nasty cat Azrael. Weekdays at 5:45pm on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305 and GOtv channel 62).

ALL HAIL KING JULIEN

A clairvoyant, Masikura, informs King Julien XII, a spineless ring-tailed lemur, that he will be eaten by a fossa. He responds by giving the leadership of the lemurs to his self-centred nephew. Thursdays at 3:35pm on DreamWorks (DStv channel 304).

STAR TREK PRODIGY

When a group of teenagers find an abandoned spaceship, they decide to use it for their exploration of the vast universe. However, they soon land in trouble when the vessel's owner returns. Thursdays at 4pm on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305 and GOtv channel 62).

