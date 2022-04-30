RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Looking for ways to keep the little ones’ busy during the holidays, while you kick back and relax?

DStv-and-GOtv (TheNation)
DStv-and-GOtv (TheNation)

Well, DStv and GOtv have the best movies, shows and series for kids of all ages, including adults, to enjoy!

Recommended articles

Go ahead, take a look at the thrilling kiddie’s programmes we’ve put together for you:

The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend!
The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend! Pulse Nigeria

HERO ELEMENTARY

Members of the Sparks' Crew; Lucita Sky, AJ Gadgets, Sara Snap and Benny Bubbles, work with their teacher, Mr. Sparks, to help people and solve problems. Mondays at 3pm on PBS Kids (DStv channel 313 and GOtv channel 65).

WE BABY BEARS

The bear siblings, Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear, in different locations around the world, on their journey to find a perfect permanent home. Mondays at 3:35pm on Cartoon Network (DStv channel 301 and GOtv channel 67).

MASHA AND THE BEAR

Masha is a three-year-old girl who lives in the forest with her pig, goat and dog. In the first episode, it is shown that all the animals in the forest are afraid of her, as she is constantly forcing them to play with her.

Then Masha sees a butterfly and inadvertently follows it inside the home of the Bear, who has gone fishing. While playing there, she makes a big mess. Mondays at 4:20pm on Boomerang (DStv channel 302).

The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend!
The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend! Pulse Nigeria

THE SMURFS

Led by 543-year-old Papa Smurf, life is seemingly perfect for the three-apple-tall blue pals living in Smurf Village, except for all the times they must battle the evil wizard Gargamel and his nasty cat Azrael. Weekdays at 5:45pm on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305 and GOtv channel 62).

ALL HAIL KING JULIEN

A clairvoyant, Masikura, informs King Julien XII, a spineless ring-tailed lemur, that he will be eaten by a fossa. He responds by giving the leadership of the lemurs to his self-centred nephew. Thursdays at 3:35pm on DreamWorks (DStv channel 304).

STAR TREK PRODIGY

When a group of teenagers find an abandoned spaceship, they decide to use it for their exploration of the vast universe. However, they soon land in trouble when the vessel's owner returns. Thursdays at 4pm on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305 and GOtv channel 62).

The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend!
The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend! Pulse Nigeria

Stay connected to enjoy all of these and more on DStv and GOtv.

New customers can get a DStv decoder, dish, and one-month Compact subscription at just N14,900 and a GOtv decoder, GOtenna plus a one-month GOtv Max subscription for N8,900 to enjoy all these and more!

The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend!
The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend! Pulse Nigeria

Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps now to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge.

Follow DStv on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and GOtv on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

_----_

#FeaturebyMultichoice

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend!

The kids will love it on DStv & GOtv this weekend!

Future Sounds Vol.4 featuring Tega Starr, Reward, Oxag, SammieFaze, Blinx and more

Future Sounds Vol.4 featuring Tega Starr, Reward, Oxag, SammieFaze, Blinx and more

Accelerate set to support Nigeria's creative industry with The Phoenix Project

Accelerate set to support Nigeria's creative industry with The Phoenix Project

Overall winner of Nollywood screenwriting contest gets N1m reward

Overall winner of Nollywood screenwriting contest gets N1m reward

Is MSG performance the crowning moment of Burna Boy’s career so far? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Is MSG performance the crowning moment of Burna Boy’s career so far? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

I hope Burna Boy's MSG performance becomes the standard - Ric Hassani

I hope Burna Boy's MSG performance becomes the standard - Ric Hassani

Burna Boy previews unreleased song from 'Love, Damini' album

Burna Boy previews unreleased song from 'Love, Damini' album

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Victony, AV, Young Jonn, Skiibii and more

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Victony, AV, Young Jonn, Skiibii and more

Burna Boy has confirmed the release date for his new album 'Love, Damini'

Burna Boy has confirmed the release date for his new album 'Love, Damini'

Trending

Nollywood movie ‘Sharon Stone’ featured on latest episode of US show ‘Atlanta’

Atlanta features clip from ‘Sharon Stone’ Nollywood movie

Watch Bimbo Akintola and Funsho Adeolu in ‘Ruth’ short film

Ruth short film [Instagram]

A Flavour documentary is reportedly in the works! Here’s everything we know

Homecoming Concert: Life Continental Beer set to host Flavour of Africa at Umunze, Anambra state

Flavour’s Amazon Prime deal shows how Afrobeats success can inform Nollywood’s [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Flavour began his music career at the age of 13 when he started playing the drums for his church choir in Enugu [Instagram/2niteFlavour]