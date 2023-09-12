ADVERTISEMENT
The Grid: Now You See Us

What, pray tell, does the Aki and Pawpaw movie have in common with Battle on Buka Street? And how does the movie, Obaram, fit into all of this? These answers will come in a moment, but first, we know they all come from the Nollywood film industry.

Nollywood has grown beyond everyone’s imagination. Our Nigerian movie and creative industry is, without a doubt, one of the biggest in the world, churning out over 2,500 products annually, featuring on global screens, festivals and now awards.

The work that has gone into, and continues to go into this industry, is massive, and we give special kudos to the people who bring these beloved creations to life. The creatives, actors, videographers, casting directors, photographers, gaffers, scriptwriters, producers, animators, editors, makeup artists, stylists, and a long list of others.

The question now remains, who ensures the well-being of these amazing talents, making sure they get their rightful compensation and value? The Grid Agency, that’s who. The Grid Management is a full-service talent management company providing representation, opportunities and solutions to the best talents and brands in Africa.

Now, back to the initial questions, Efa Iwara, who played Dapo Banjo in King of Boys 2, also played Obi in A Naija Christmas. Bimbo Ademoye dazzled us in Anikulapo and Gangs of Lagos. Jagun Jagun and Shanty Town have the same Cinematographer; Adeoluwa Owu, an amazing director and Director of Photography. The Aki and Pawpaw Movie starred Nonso Afolabi (nee Adika) as Chidalu, and Uche Obunse played Ifunnaya in Battle on Buka Street. The movie, Obaram, features the award-winning child star, Darasimi Nadi.

All these amazing talents, alongside many others, are represented and managed by The Grid. We have always been working behind the screens, but now you see us. The Grid Agency avails global opportunities to creatives primarily in the entertainment and film space.

We offer a wide range of services including talent representation, public relations, content marketing and event management. Our team consists of experienced professionals with a proven track record of success in the industry. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality services that meet the needs and goals of our clients.

For more about The Grid Management and Agency, please visit www.thegridmanagement.com or mail: hello@thegridmanagement.com

