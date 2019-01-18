Taraji P. Henson will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year.

According to Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer, the 'Empire' star will be honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a star on Monday, January 28, 2019.

ALSO READ: Viola Davis receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Martinez made the announcement on Friday, January 18, 2019 in a tweet from her official Twitter handle.

Henson played the lead character, Melinda Gayle, in Tyler Perry's 2018 release, 'Acrimony.'

In 2017, Viola Davis was presented with the 2,596th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2016, Taraji P Henson beat Viola Davis, Robin Wright, Eva Green to win the Golden Globe 'best actress in a TV series' award for her character 'Cookie' in "Empire."