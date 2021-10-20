According to a letter released by the company on Tuesday, the streaming platform recorded the addition of 4.4 million new customers globally between July and September, bringing the total number of users to 213.6 million.

“Netflix is a global, direct-to-consumer service which enables creators to reach broader audiences- and gives our members an even greater choice of stories to enjoy. There is no better example of this than ‘Squid Game,” an excerpt from the letter to investors reads.

The new figures reportedly surpasses both the streaming platform and analyst' forecasts. However, the streamer predicts 222 million subscribers by the next quarter.