Netflix says 'Squid Game' has boosted its subscriber growth

Netflix now records a total of 213.6 million subscribers worldwide.

Netflix's Squid Game has become a massive, international hit.
Netflix's "Squid Game" has become a massive, international hit.

Global streaming platform Netflix have announced an increase in its subscriber growth following its newest viral addition 'Squid Game'.

According to a letter released by the company on Tuesday, the streaming platform recorded the addition of 4.4 million new customers globally between July and September, bringing the total number of users to 213.6 million.

Netflix is a global, direct-to-consumer service which enables creators to reach broader audiences- and gives our members an even greater choice of stories to enjoy. There is no better example of this than ‘Squid Game,” an excerpt from the letter to investors reads.

The new figures reportedly surpasses both the streaming platform and analyst' forecasts. However, the streamer predicts 222 million subscribers by the next quarter.

Netflix's sky-high numbers comes amid the streamer's latest media tempest involving Dave Chappelle's new comedy special 'The Closer'. Some LGBTQ campaigners, artistes and Netflix employees have slammed the top comedian over the past weeks for transphobic comments made on the show.

