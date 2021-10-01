The Korean series directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk has been trending on Nigerian Twitter for days with spoilers flying around.

In case you are wondering what the buzz is about, the show like most psychological thrillers I.e 'Escape Room' (2019), centres on characters fighting for their lives in a series of survival games.

In 'Squid Game', 456 players in dire need of money compete in a hazardous survival game for a chance to win 45.6 billion Korean won ($38.6 million) on the hit show. The show currently tops the US most-watched list.

Here are five exciting details about the Korean series.

1. What ‘Squid Game’ is all about?

The show tells the story of a mysterious group in South Korea that has identified 456 people who are in debt or in desperate need of money. The gang then sends cryptic invitations to the individuals to participate in the Squid Game to win a humongous prize.

2. The show creator drew inspiration from real childhood games

The show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the show's concept was inspired by a game he played as a child.

“ ‘Squid Game’ is a game I used to play as a child in the schoolyard or the streets of the neighborhood.

“This is a story about people who used to play this game as children and return to play it as adults. It was one of the most physical and it was also one of my favorite games. I felt that this game could be the most symbolic children’s game that could represent the kind of society we live in today,” the director said in an interview.

3. Social media aided the show's popularity

The show was given the Netflix homepage treatment as soon as it premiered on September 17, 2021, athough there was little advertising or press in the United States. People began tweeting and discussing about the show on social media and it gained traction. The positive internet feedback helped it gain even more attention, propelling it to the top of Netflix ratings.

4. 'Squid Game' has the potential to be Netflix's most popular show of all time

The show has all the elements for a global hit: action, intrigue, and an emotional plot that can connect with anyone, regardless of where they are viewing. With nine action-packed, fast-paced episodes that viewers will devour in days, the show is also incredibly bingeable, which is precisely what Netflix is all about.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO, said on Monday, September 27 at a conference in Los Angeles:“There’s a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It’s called ‘Squid Game’.

‘Squid Game’ will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure, adding that there’s “a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”

5. Possibility of a second season