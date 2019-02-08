After a brilliant performance in Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King Of Boys,’ the veteran actress has been tagged with Iretiola Doyle and Sam Dede for the Viensa Nigeria production movie.

Sobowale and Doyle will re-enact the story of the Ikot Abasi women, Opobo Division unrest of 1929 that claimed the lives of many women protesters across the eastern part of Nigeria.

Speaking on the movie, the producer, Ndy Akan said, ‘ ‘1929’ film was done in order to let the world know the part the Ibibio and Annang women played to stop women's taxation by the colonial masters, particularly the women from Ikot Abasi, Opobo division.’

Akan further said, ‘The general impression people have is that the 1929 women's riot took place only at Aba; no, women from different provinces in the then eastern region of Nigeria played a major part to stop the imposition of tax on women. The film will serve as a point of reference for research, especially for young people. On a lighter note, the film is spiced up with a love story to delight the viewers, it is a historical film that will make you think, feel, laugh and learn and I will be happy to see people come out to watch history being made.’

‘1929’ also featured Becky Odungide - Asindi, KedianaAbasi Kam, Emma Etukudo, Lois Ikpaha, Emmanuel Owuala, and many others.

The collaborative effort of Viensa Nigeria productions and Filmone distribution is set for release in cinemas on April 19, 2019.