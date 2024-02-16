ADVERTISEMENT
RMD, Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme others bag 'Nollywood 100' legacy award

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some of the actors who received the award include, Nze Ikpe-Etim, Daniel Effiong, Bimbo Ademoye, Timini Egbuson, and Ini Edo.

‘The Nollywood 100’ organised by Ynaija, on Thursday night celebrated a total of 100 actors who have made a mark in the industry, in the past year.

Ynaija said the award was bestowed to those who have contributed to the growth of the industry, acknowledging renowned actors as well as working behind the scenes.

Some of the actors who received the award include, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Daniel Effiong, Bimbo Ademoye, Timini Egbuson, and Ini Edo.

Others are Ruth Kadiri, Olarotimi Fakunle, Bolaji Ogunmola, Femi Adebayo, Eku Edewor and Lateef Adedimeji, amongst others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

