The movie of the year for most lists is arrived at after several considerations and parameters.

For the 2019 movie of the year, Ramsey Nouah's 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' emerged the top choice.

With a very relatable story, top-notch acting, and overall beautifully coordinated scenes, the director’s first feature movie is one that entertained and impressed us this year.

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ made a staggering N25million in the first weekend in cinemas.

The film has also remained viewers favourite staying on the number one spot for the first three weeks straight after it made its way into the cinemas. It dropped to spot 2 behind 21 Bridges in its 4th week and picked up back to spot 1 in the 5th week.

According to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria, ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ has made over N94 million in the box office in the last five weeks.

The film exhibitors association also showed that the film broke displaced top films like ‘Terminator: Dark Fate,’ ‘Charlies Angel,’ ‘Frozen 2,’ ‘Commando 3,’ and ‘Maleficent: Mistress of evil’ in Nigerian cinemas.

Owing to the high expectation of the film since producers announced the making of the film, ‘’Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ rode on the success of it’s original, ‘Living in Bondage’ which was released in 1992 on DVD.

The movie is a relatable story that chronicles events in Nigerian business, entertainment and gruesome world of occults in the last 25 years. The lead character is a naive son of the lead character in the prequel, who walks almost the same path his father walked in 1992.

For a debutante director, Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah raised the bar with every inch of hard work to become one of the first-time Nigerian directors who became successful with their first film.

Here is why ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ emerged Movie of the year.

The Plot

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ tells the compelling story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke's mysterious son, and his vaunting quest for the big life, one that he would do whatever it took to realize.

Nnamdi’s untamed quest for the quick buck, fast car, easy living, inevitably took him on a perilous journey that seems him rolling with some of the biggest and brightest personalities around the world.

His brilliant idea sees him meeting with a renowned business guru, who took him under his wings - as well as induct him into an occultic setting that dealt a major blow to his father 25 years before his birth.

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ has a simple but yet catchy plot. Ramsey Nouah smartly weaves the drama to emerge the Movie of the year.

The Cast

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ features Swanky JKA, Ramsey Nouah, Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, Kalu Ikeagwu, Shawn Faqua, Bob Manuel Udokwu, and Munachi Abii.

Swanky JKA took the audacious role that Kenneth Okonkwo once interpreted 25 years ago. Now, not as his father but as a son walking his path with a bundle of crosses to carry. Swanky JKA delivers the role of Nnamdi Okeke with an unusual mien that makes it not only relatable but highly believable.

Despite being the director, Nouah’s decision to take on the role of the villain, Richard Williams is a no-brainer as he deftly switched from an affluent and world-class billionaire to the spiritual leader of a powerful occult known as ‘The Six’.

Munachi Abii, an ex-Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and rapper, has been out of the scene for a while but that didn’t stop her performance in taking up the role of Kelly. Nnamdi found love in the eyes of two lovely ladies Kelly (played by Munachi Abii) and another character (played by Nancy Isime). Both actresses played their roles and synergized with Swanky in such a way that it looks believable.

Also bringing their A-game to fore is Enyinna Nwigwe, who plays the role of a distant cousin and fellow occultist, Kanayo O Kanayo, who plays the gentle-looking but a dangerous member of the occultic group and distant uncle that reconnected Nnamdi with his father’s fate.

Nancy Isime, Kalu Ikeagwu, Shawn Faqua, and Bob Manuel Udokwu, as well as other members of the cast, should be lauded for not dropping the ball all through the spellbinding two hours movie.

Production

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ is written by Nicole Asinugo and C.J. Obasi with an original score produced by Larry Gaaga that features A-list Afrobeat artistes like Davido and Flavour.

The film has Steve Gukas as the producer and Charles Okpaleke as the Executive Producer.

The cinematographers for ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ brought to fore what many movie lovers are yet to get over. With Nouah’s hand-on characteristics as a debutante director, the crew was able to tell an interesting story with pictures, sounds, and dialogues. From the dark chilly scenes to the bright homes, offices, choice cars, and vacation spots, the cinematographers brought the experience to fore in making ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.’

From sound to makeup, set designs and visual effects, ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ was detailed.