From Niyi Akinmolayan’s "Wedding Party 2," to Izu Ojukwu’s "Power of 1" Daniel Oriahi’s ‘Date Night,’ Kemi Adetiba’s ‘King Of Boys,’ Okechukwu Oku’s ‘Black Rose,’ and Ishaya Bako's "Royal Hibiscus," the year 2018, for Nollywood, has been more work from directors.

But despite the reviews, good or bad, these movies were critically overshadowed by "King Of Boys," the political thriller by Kemi Adetiba.

An embodiment of sterling performances telling a shrilling tale of the underworld and political world, ‘King of Boys’ is the best thing we saw on the big screen in 2017.

Adetiba’s effort with ‘King Of Boys’ clearly show a bold move in reinvigorating hope for the future of distinct genres and movies.

A graduate of the New York Film Academy, Adetiba has worked as an On Air Presenter, TV show host before she started shooting music videos.

A filmmaker, and television director whose works have appeared on Channel O, MTV Base, Soundcity TV, and BET, Kemi Adetiba made her entry into Nollywood when she worked on ‘Wedding Party 1’ for EbonyLife films.

Her debut film, a family oriented comedy starring an ensemble cast such as Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Richard Mofe Damijo, Ireti Doyle, Sola Sobowale, Ali Baba, Beverly Naya, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, Zainab Balogun and Afeez Oyetoro, was an instant sensation at the Toronto International Film Festival when it premiered.

The Wedding Party follows the shenanigans that go on during the planning of a high class wedding in Nigeria. Dunni, a 24 year old art gallery owner and only daughter of her parents, Engineer Bamidele and Mrs Tinuade Coker, is about to marry the love of her life, IT entrepreneur Dozie, the handsome son of Chief Felix and Lady Obianuju Onwuka. The couple took a vow of chastity and are looking forward to a ground -breaking first night together as a married couple. Between matchmaking attempts on the bridal train, a wedding planner on a mission to succeed, the unruly behaviour of some ‘village’ guests much to Tinuade’s horror, Dunni's uncertainty about her new husband's faithfulness during the time of their courtship, amidst colourful aso-ebi, eclectic music, small chops, and souvenir drama, we begin to wonder whether Dunni and Dozie will get through their wedding reception unscathed.

A follow up to Adetiba’s debut feature film is ‘King Of Boys,’ and considering the effort and the quality of the end result, there's no bigger winner than Kemi Adetiba in 2018.

The filmmaker’s hunger as a creative, who strive continuously to make movies which stands out, has been her trademark.

Her unique, unwavering art of direction, and her style, is exceptionally thorough.

Since the release of ‘King Of Boys’ in 2018, she has become the year's most thrilling filmmaker and had everyone who pays attention to Nollywood, anticipating the film to surpass her feat.

Adetiba, who featured in two national television commercials for detergent brand OMO, as a kid actress, gifted the movie industry with a movie from 2018, that won't be forgotten for years to come. And we can't wait to see her next plan for the big screen.