Perspectives from the 2024 AFRIFF: Insights from Attendees and Masterclass Students

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), one of the continent’s premier events for celebrating and advancing African cinema, has just wrapped up its latest edition. Known for its dynamic blend of film screenings, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and masterclasses, AFRIFF attracts filmmakers, industry professionals, and enthusiasts from around the globe. This year’s edition brought together veteran voices and fresh talents, showcasing a spectrum of African stories that spanned genres, languages, and perspectives.

The theme for this year’s festival, “Indigenous to Global: Cultural Wealth for Global Prosperity" set the tone for an immersive experience, challenging filmmakers to explore narratives that push the boundaries of African storytelling. From blockbuster premieres to indie films and thought-provoking documentaries, the lineup underscored AFRIFF’s commitment to elevating authentic African voices and narratives on a global stage.

Festival-goers enjoyed access to screenings of films that tackled issues ranging from social justice and identity to romance and urban development. With masterclasses led by renowned directors, producers, and other industry insiders, AFRIFF also doubled as an educational hub for emerging filmmakers, offering training and skill enhancement opportunities that many students considered "invaluable."

In speaking with AFRIFF attendees and masterclass students, several themes emerged: an appreciation for the festival’s unique cultural relevance, praise for the quality and diversity of films, and enthusiasm for the mentorship opportunities that have become synonymous with AFRIFF’s masterclass program. Yet, beyond the glitz and glamour, participants also shared candid feedback on aspects they hope to see improved in future editions—from logistical challenges to calls for more specialized sessions on new industry trends such as streaming, virtual reality, and sustainable filmmaking.

John (Not his real name) expressed his displeasure over missing out on the screenings due to his dedication to the masterclasses and hoped it’d be better organized next time.

“The scheduling of the masterclasses and screenings could be better organized. Those who attend primarily for the masterclasses shouldn't have to miss out on screenings or panel sessions. Improving this would enhance the overall experience for attendees,” he said.

Benita, who said he first heard of AFRIFF last year on social media (IG) decided to attend this year's festival as a Screenwriting Masterclass Student. The screenwriting masterclass was facilitated by Tunde Babalola, writer of notable works including October 1, House of Ga’a and Funmilayo Ransome Kuti. Speaking on her expectations of the festival, this is what Benita had to say.

“I expected to experience and enjoy the African film culture, and I believe this was met. I didn't think the film ecosystem had this many players. Nollywood is the 2nd largest film industry but this festival gave me a glimpse into how really big the industry really is. The most valuable thing from this masterclass, for me, is that it's a doorway into the industry. The interaction, and the chance to get him to read what you're working on, and share insights to help you improve, that's everything,” she said. “Without masterclasses and workshops, the industry will deteriorate,” she added.

Idaresit, a first-time attendee got valuable insight from the masterclasses. Here’s what he had to say.

“Attending AFRIFF for the first time has been a transformative experience, especially since I recently ventured into screenwriting. The masterclasses provided invaluable opportunities to enhance my skills and meet industry standards. My expectations were exceeded with Tunde Babalola, an acclaimed screenwriter, facilitating the Writers Lab. Thank you, AFRIFF! The masterclass was exceptional, offering enhanced writing skills, networking with industry veterans and providing possible lasting connections,” he said.

In conclusion, the 2024 edition of AFRIFF delivered a compelling experience that resonated with attendees and students alike, reinforcing its reputation as a powerful platform for African cinema. Feedback from attendees highlighted the festival’s vibrant showcase of African films, which brought diverse narratives and a celebration of cultural identity to the forefront. While attendees praised the festival for its structure and inclusivity, some noted areas for future improvements, such as streamlining event schedules for ease and increasing access to post-event resources.